name: Hollywood Marketing (WA) Pty Ltd (legal person)



reason:



reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with

managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Malcolm Day

function: board member



issuer information:



name: European Lithium Limited

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900CXY50A8Q4OBQ93



information about deal:



ISIN: AU000000EUR7

description of the financial instrument: Unlisted options exercise price of

$0.05 and expiry date of 31 July 2022

type: Issue of options

date: 03.11.2020; UTC+01:00

market: ASX

currency: Euro





price volume

0 488,890



total volume: 488,890

total price: 0

average price: 0





Further inquiry note:

info@europeanlithium.com



end of announcement euro adhoc

Attachments with Announcement:

http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/10207074/4/10603944/1/2137327.pdf



issuer: European Lithium Limited

Harrogate Street 32

AU-WA6007 West Leederville

phone: +61 8 6181 9792

mail: ir@europeanlithium.com

WWW: www.europeanlithium.com

ISIN: AU000000EUR7

stockmarkets: Frankfurt, Wien

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/131952/4751826

OTS: European Lithium Limited

