NOTIFICATION OF “ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS”, UAB, ON THE ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES
On the 30th of October 2020, “Žemaitijos pienas”, AB has completed the purchase of own shares via the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange market (market – VSE Tender Offer (on the Genium INET trading system). During the purchase of own shares, the company purchased 8 850 units and after the purchase of own shares, “Žemaitijos pienas” holds 3 491 501 units or 7,22% of its own shares. G. Keliauskas + 370 444 22208, g.keliauskas@zpienas.lt
