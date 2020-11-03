DGAP-News: HelloFresh SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement Q3 2020: HelloFresh SE announces new record quarter 03.11.2020 / 07:01 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Number of active customers reaches an all-time-high of five million (91.5% y-o-y, Q3 2019: 2.61 million)

- Third quarter sees a record amount of 19.49 million orders (114% y-o-y, Q3 2019: 9.11 million)

- Group revenue grows 120.2% y-o-y and reaches EUR 970.2 million in Q3 2020 (127.7% y-o-y in constant currency; Q3 2019: EUR 440.6 million)

- Adjusted EBITDA for the Group reaches EUR 114.7 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.8% (Q3 2019: 3.5%)



Berlin - November 03, 2020 - HelloFresh SE, the world's leading meal kit company, continued on its growth trajectory in a strong third quarter. While the company reached an all-time-high of five million active customers, the number of orders more than doubled year-on-year, to 19.49 million (up 114% from the third quarter in 2019).

HelloFresh's revenue growth in the third quarter amounted to 120.2% y-o-y (127.7% y-o-y in constant currency), accelerating the Group's revenue to EUR 970.2 million (Q3 2019: EUR 440.6 million). This development was driven by the continued strong engagement by active customers as well as an increase of new customers in both operating segments. As a result of low marketing costs and a sequential improvement of the contribution margin despite summer seasonality, the adjusted EBITDA margin for the HelloFresh Group increased year-on-year by 8.3 pp to 11.8%, reaching a total adjusted EBITDA of EUR 114.7 million.

Both operating segments (US and International) more than doubled their revenue compared to the same period in the previous year. While the International segment grew 131.5% based on constant currency, the US segment grew 124.7%, despite facing continued capacity constraints throughout the quarter. Correspondingly both segments delivered a strong positive adjusted EBITDA margin. While the International segment reached an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 69.9 million and a margin of 15.7%, the US Segment reached an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 57.6 million, which corresponds to a margin of 10.9%.