 

Hudson Provides Trading Update For the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Hudson (NYSE: HUD), a North American travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks and tourist destinations, today provided a trading update for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Hudson reported improved sales trends in the third quarter of 2020 relative to the year-over-year sales performance in the second quarter of 2020. Turnover for the three months ended September 30, 2020 decreased from the prior year period by 74.1% to $135.4 million, while net sales declined by 74.4% to $130.9 million. Duty Paid sales have recovered more rapidly than Duty Free sales, due to the limited number of international flights and the continued closure of the U.S./Canada border.

Turnover for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased by 63.6% from the prior year period to $538.6 million, while net sales declined by 63.9% to $521.5 million.

After having temporarily closed over 700 of its approximately 1,000 stores at the height of the pandemic, Hudson has continued to gradually reopen stores and welcome back a number of furloughed team members in alignment with the resumption of air and other travel. Working in close partnership with airports and other landlords to best serve the needs of both travelers and essential airport/commuter hub workers, Hudson has reopened over 300 stores as of October 31, 2020.

While strategically reopening stores as passengers return and when financially prudent to do so, Hudson has continued to focus on cost savings initiatives and rent waivers and deferrals, resulting in significantly reduced cash usage as the year has progressed, with cash usage decreasing from $92.4 million in the first quarter - to $21.1 million in the second quarter - and $14.3 million in the third quarter of 2020.

COVID-19-related concerns, event cancellations and business and government-imposed restrictions led to a reduction in passenger travel beginning in the first quarter of 2020. However, North American passenger volumes have increased significantly since April and the year-over-year volume trends have improved consecutively each month from May through October. U.S. airport passenger levels were down approximately 65% year-over-year in the month of October, compared to 95% down at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020, highlighting the resiliency of the travel industry and the initial restoration of passenger confidence, which is driving the continued rebound of Hudson’s business.

