Addex Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Geneva, Switzerland, November 3, 2020 – Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, today reported its third quarter financial results and provided an update on corporate activities.

“We continue to execute on our strategy to advance our portfolio of in-house discovered allosteric modulator programs and have made significant progress, with three programs scheduled to start clinical studies in Q1 2021, and a robust pipeline of preclinical programs advancing towards the clinic,” said Tim Dyer CEO of Addex. “Our GABA B PAM program is on track to deliver clinical candidates in 2021 and as announced yesterday we have received renewed support from our partner, Indivior. This is a tremendous position to be in and we are looking forward to achieving these important milestones.”