 

Addex Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Geneva, Switzerland, November 3, 2020Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, today reported its third quarter financial results and provided an update on corporate activities.

“We continue to execute on our strategy to advance our portfolio of in-house discovered allosteric modulator programs and have made significant progress, with three programs scheduled to start clinical studies in Q1 2021, and a robust pipeline of preclinical programs advancing towards the clinic,” said Tim Dyer CEO of Addex.  “Our GABAB PAM program is on track to deliver clinical candidates in 2021 and as announced yesterday we have received renewed support from our partner, Indivior. This is a tremendous position to be in and we are looking forward to achieving these important milestones.”

Research & Development Highlights:

  • Dipraglurant PD-LID pivotal Phase 2b/3 clinical trial poised to start in Q1 2021
  • Dipraglurant dystonia program scheduled to start Phase 2 blepharospasm clinical trial in Q1 2021
  • ADX71149 Phase 2 epilepsy study: Janssen (J&J) scheduled to dose patients in Q1 2021
  • GABAB PAM Indivior partnership extended with $2.8 million of additional research funding – expect to start IND enabling studies by end of 2021
  • Advancing mGlu2NAM and mGlu7NAM programs into late lead optimization – clinical candidate selection expected in 2021
  • Awarded CHF600K Innosuisse grant in collaboration with SIB (Swiss Institute of Bioinformatics) to identify new therapeutic indications for ADX10061, a highly selective and potent D1 receptor antagonist

Financial Highlights:

·Cash and cash equivalents of CHF 17.8 million at September 30, 2020

Key Financial Data for the three-months and nine-months ended September 30, 2020

CHF’ thousands Q3 20 Q3 19 Change YTD 20  YTD 19 Change
Income 102 511 (409) 1,987 1,738 249
R&D expenses (1,979) (2,915) 936 (7,851) (8,808) 957
G&A expenses (1,236) (1,358) 122 (4,496) (4,179) (317)
Total operating loss (3,113) (3,762) 649 (10,360) (11,249) 889
Finance result, net (200) 176 (376) (374) 123 (497)
Net loss for the period (3,313) (3,586) 273 (10,734) (11,126) 392
Basic and diluted net loss per share (0.12) (0.14) 0.02 (0.40) (0.42) 0.02
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,857) (4,799) 1,942 (13,723) (9,721) (4,002)
Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30 17,813 31,949 (14,136)  17,813 31,949 (14,136)
Shareholders’ equity as of September 30 15,744 28,775 (13,031) 15,744 28,775 (13,031)

Financial Summary

