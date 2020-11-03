 

Biocartis and GeneproDx To Collaborate on Fully Automated ThyroidPrint test on Idylla

Biocartis and GeneproDx To Collaborate on Fully Automated ThyroidPrint test on Idylla  

Mechelen, Belgium, 3 November 2020 – Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today announces it has signed a license, development and commercialization agreement with GeneproDx, a molecular diagnostics company based in Santiago, Chile, for the development of GeneproDx’s novel genomic test ThyroidPrint on Biocartis’ rapid and easy to use molecular diagnostics platform Idylla.

Under the terms of the agreement, GeneproDx will take the lead in the development of the Idylla ThyroidPrint test, whereas Biocartis will be responsible for the distribution of the ThyroidPrint on Idylla through its growing commercial infrastructure of Idylla instruments across the globe.

Thyroid nodules are very common and are often detected during routine medical exam or by patient self-assessment. Only some 10% of fine needle aspirate (FNA) biopsy procedures1 reveal the presence of malignant cells, while approximately 70% confirm a benign (non-cancerous) diagnosis. The remaining 20% are reported as indeterminate, meaning that no certain diagnosis can be provided to physician and patients2. Annually, over 1.2 million thyroid cytology evaluations are reported as indeterminate3. In patients with such result, diagnostic surgery of the thyroid gland is frequently recommended4. The risk of malignancy in these indeterminate cases is estimated to be between 15-35%, meaning that surgical intervention is unnecessary in up to 65-85% of these cases4.

07:01 Uhr
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Partnership with Endpoint Health to Develop Novel Companion Diagnostic in Critical Illness
29.10.20
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis and Exact Sciences Agree to End Collaboration Due to Changed Market Circumstances
29.10.20
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Update on the partnership with Exact Sciences
06.10.20
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Market Release of SeptiCyte RAPID test on Idylla

06.10.20
9
Biocartis, eine vielversprechende Aktie?!