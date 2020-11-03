Biocartis Announces Partnership with Endpoint Health to Develop Novel Companion Diagnostic in Critical Illness

Mechelen, Belgium, 3 November 2020 – Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today announces it has entered into a partnership agreement with Endpoint Health , a Palo Alto, CA (USA) based company developing personalized care solutions and targeted therapies for critically ill patients. The partnership targets the development and commercialization of a novel companion diagnostic (CDx) test 1 on Idylla, Biocartis’ rapid and easy-to-use molecular diagnostics platform. The partnership will further strengthen Biocartis’ CDx business and infectious disease test menu alongside its core oncology offering on Idylla.

Under the terms of the agreement, Endpoint Health will lead the development and registration of the Idylla Endpoint CDx test in interventional trials across a range of interventions including targeted immunotherapy and coagulation therapy indications. The parties intend to collaborate on the commercialization of the Idylla Endpoint CDx test, building on the growing worldwide commercial infrastructure of Idylla instruments. On 28 September 2020, Endpoint Health announced a partnership to create the world’s first precision medicine clinical trial network focused on critical illness. The Idylla Endpoint CDx Test is intended to be used in the network’s first interventional trial.

Critical illnesses such as sepsis and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)2 are life-threatening conditions often characterized by a dysregulated immune response to infection. Globally, sepsis alone is associated with 11 million deaths per year3 and is one of the most expensive health conditions with annual healthcare costs estimated at over USD 60bn in the US alone4. The clinical community has long recognized the need for a more targeted approach to therapy development and patient care but has lacked the capability to rapidly and effectively test these approaches5.

Herman Verrelst, Chief Executive Officer of Biocartis, commented: “We are very excited to work with Endpoint Health to deploy a rapid companion diagnostic test that is aimed at enabling targeted therapies and personalized care approaches in the area of critical illness. This partnership highlights the unique rapid, highly accurate and easy-to-use features of the Idylla platform in areas outside of oncology. In addition to our current infectious disease tests, the Idylla SARS-CoV-2 Test6 and the SeptiCyte RAPID7 on Idylla, the Idylla Endpoint CDx test is expected to guide the safe and effective use of novel therapies as well as improve routine care choices in critically ill patients who often only have a matter of hours to treat their condition.”