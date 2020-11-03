 

Press news Biocartis Group NV Biocartis Announces Partnership with Endpoint Health to Develop Novel Companion Diagnostic in Critical Illness

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.11.2020, 07:01  |  71   |   |   

PRESS RELEASE: 3 November 2020, 07:01 CET     

Biocartis Announces Partnership with Endpoint Health to Develop Novel Companion Diagnostic in Critical Illness

Mechelen, Belgium, 3 November 2020 – Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today announces it has entered into a partnership agreement with Endpoint Health, a Palo Alto, CA (USA) based company developing personalized care solutions and targeted therapies for critically ill patients. The partnership targets the development and commercialization of a novel companion diagnostic (CDx) test1 on Idylla, Biocartis’ rapid and easy-to-use molecular diagnostics platform. The partnership will further strengthen Biocartis’ CDx business and infectious disease test menu alongside its core oncology offering on Idylla. 

Under the terms of the agreement, Endpoint Health will lead the development and registration of the Idylla Endpoint CDx test in interventional trials across a range of interventions including targeted immunotherapy and coagulation therapy indications. The parties intend to collaborate on the commercialization of the Idylla Endpoint CDx test, building on the growing worldwide commercial infrastructure of Idylla instruments. On 28 September 2020, Endpoint Health announced a partnership to create the world’s first precision medicine clinical trial network focused on critical illness. The Idylla Endpoint CDx Test is intended to be used in the network’s first interventional trial.

Critical illnesses such as sepsis and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)2 are life-threatening conditions often characterized by a dysregulated immune response to infection. Globally, sepsis alone is associated with 11 million deaths per year3 and is one of the most expensive health conditions with annual healthcare costs estimated at over USD 60bn in the US alone4. The clinical community has long recognized the need for a more targeted approach to therapy development and patient care but has lacked the capability to rapidly and effectively test these approaches5.

Herman Verrelst, Chief Executive Officer of Biocartis, commented: “We are very excited to work with Endpoint Health to deploy a rapid companion diagnostic test that is aimed at enabling targeted therapies and personalized care approaches in the area of critical illness. This partnership highlights the unique rapid, highly accurate and easy-to-use features of the Idylla platform in areas outside of oncology. In addition to our current infectious disease tests, the Idylla SARS-CoV-2 Test6 and the SeptiCyte RAPID7 on Idylla, the Idylla Endpoint CDx test is expected to guide the safe and effective use of novel therapies as well as improve routine care choices in critically ill patients who often only have a matter of hours to treat their condition.”

Seite 1 von 4
BIOCARTIS GROUP Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Yamana Gold Expands Its Footprint in the Abitibi Region With Friendly Acquisition of Monarch
AIM ImmunoTech Announces PLOS ONE’s Publication of New Data Analyses Showing Importance of ...
NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Der europäische Marktführer erneuerbarer Energien Statkraft baut Solarposition mit der Übernahme ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on November 5 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments
Resverlogix Reports Filing of New Intellectual Property on Key Renal Protection and Glucose Control ...
Dante Labs Launching COVID-19 Testing in Europe Utilizing Fluidigm Pathogen Detection Kit on ...
GURU Organic Energy Starts Trading on TSX
Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Maisons du Monde: Strong Third Quarter 2020 Activity
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis and GeneproDx To Collaborate on Fully Automated ThyroidPrint test on Idylla
29.10.20
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis and Exact Sciences Agree to End Collaboration Due to Changed Market Circumstances
29.10.20
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Update on the partnership with Exact Sciences
06.10.20
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Market Release of SeptiCyte RAPID test on Idylla

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
9
Biocartis, eine vielversprechende Aktie?!