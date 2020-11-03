 

DGAP-News Manz AG with positive earnings growth in the first nine months of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
03.11.2020, 07:29  |  78   |   |   

DGAP-News: Manz AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Manz AG with positive earnings growth in the first nine months of 2020

03.11.2020 / 07:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Manz AG with positive earnings growth in the first nine months of 2020

  • Revenues of 172.4 million euros remain below previous year; revenues forecast for the full year slightly adjusted
  • EBITDA more than tripled year-on-year to 17.6 million euros (9M 2019: 5.8 million euros)
  • EBIT significantly improved to 8.2 million euros; profit forecast for 2020 confirmed
  • Strong growth performance of the Energy Storage segment due to robust order intake

Reutlingen, November 3, 2020 - Manz AG, a global high-tech engineering company with an extensive technology portfolio, was able to continue its positive earnings trend in the third quarter of 2020. Against the backdrop of global economic uncertainties with regards to the Covid-19 pandemic, revenues in the first nine months of the year fell to 172.4 million euros (previous year: 198.2 million euros). In contrast, Manz AG's earnings situation developed very positively: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) tripled to 17.6 million euros (previous year: 5.8 million euros), while earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased significantly to 8.2 million euros (previous year: -7.7 million euros). This corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 10.0% (prior year: 2.9%) and an EBIT margin of 4.7% (prior year: -3.8%).

Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, comments: "Our pleasing earnings growth is a strong sign that Manz AG has set the right course in the past. We have not only improved our organizational processes, but also focused on the topics of electromobility and energy storage at an early stage. As a result, we have been able to significantly increase our profitability despite a drastic global crisis. However, Manz AG was not completely unaffected by the economic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the postponement in revenues in our Solar and Electronics segments shows. As a result, we are slightly adjusting our revenues forecast for the year, but at the same time retain our positive earnings forecast and are convinced that Manz AG remains on a very good course even beyond 2020."

Seite 1 von 5
Manz Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: MANZ verdient gut an der Solarbranche
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Plötzlicher Todesfall: SNP trauert um CEO und Unternehmensgründer
BRENNSTOFFEMISSIONSHANDELSGESETZ UND HEIZKOSTEN: MANGELNDE ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ KOSTET BIS ZU 2 € PRO QM
DGAP-DD: windeln.de SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Linde to Produce Green Hydrogen for Mobility Market in California
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac berichtet positive Phase-1-Interimsdaten für seinen COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten ...
DGAP-DD: publity AG deutsch
DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC: Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac Reports Positive Interim Phase 1 Data for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV
DGAP-News: Guter Start der Euroboden IV-Anleihe
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Sehr deutliche Umsatzsteigerung in Q3 und im 9-Monatszeitraum 2020
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mega-Akquise abgeschlossen - 40 Mio. Unzen Gold- und Palladium Projekt wechselt den Besitzer - ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz mit Antigen-Test über Plan
AIXTRON beteiligt sich an Forschungsprojekt Augmented Reality in der technischen Dokumentation / ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Mynaric erhält EUR 52,8 Millionen zur weiteren Positionierung als marktführender Hersteller ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:29 Uhr
DGAP-News: Manz AG in den ersten neun Monaten 2020 mit positiver Ergebnisentwicklung (deutsch)
07:29 Uhr
DGAP-News: Manz AG in den ersten neun Monaten 2020 mit positiver Ergebnisentwicklung
26.10.20
Comeback der deutschen Solarindustrie: Welche Aktien profitieren könnten
12.10.20
Schröders Nebenwerte-Watchlist: Stabilus, Manz, Dr. Hönle, ADVA Optical, Allgeier
07.10.20
Batteriehersteller Akasol bezieht neue Zentrale in Darmstadt
06.10.20
Söllner: "Das nächste große Ding nach Wasserstoff" - Plug Power, Tesla, Ballard, Virgin, Solar, Pinterest
05.10.20
Sparkassenbeschäftigte zu Warnstreik aufgerufen

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:37 Uhr
4.348
MANZ verdient gut an der Solarbranche