Manz AG with positive earnings growth in the first nine months of 2020

Revenues of 172.4 million euros remain below previous year; revenues forecast for the full year slightly adjusted

EBITDA more than tripled year-on-year to 17.6 million euros (9M 2019: 5.8 million euros)

EBIT significantly improved to 8.2 million euros; profit forecast for 2020 confirmed

Strong growth performance of the Energy Storage segment due to robust order intake

Reutlingen, November 3, 2020 - Manz AG, a global high-tech engineering company with an extensive technology portfolio, was able to continue its positive earnings trend in the third quarter of 2020. Against the backdrop of global economic uncertainties with regards to the Covid-19 pandemic, revenues in the first nine months of the year fell to 172.4 million euros (previous year: 198.2 million euros). In contrast, Manz AG's earnings situation developed very positively: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) tripled to 17.6 million euros (previous year: 5.8 million euros), while earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased significantly to 8.2 million euros (previous year: -7.7 million euros). This corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 10.0% (prior year: 2.9%) and an EBIT margin of 4.7% (prior year: -3.8%).

Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, comments: "Our pleasing earnings growth is a strong sign that Manz AG has set the right course in the past. We have not only improved our organizational processes, but also focused on the topics of electromobility and energy storage at an early stage. As a result, we have been able to significantly increase our profitability despite a drastic global crisis. However, Manz AG was not completely unaffected by the economic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the postponement in revenues in our Solar and Electronics segments shows. As a result, we are slightly adjusting our revenues forecast for the year, but at the same time retain our positive earnings forecast and are convinced that Manz AG remains on a very good course even beyond 2020."