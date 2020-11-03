DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders SFC Energy: Simark Controls receives order from Canadian gas production company for EFOY Pro fuel cells to power SCADA system 03.11.2020 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy: Simark Controls receives order from Canadian gas production company for EFOY Pro fuel cells to power SCADA system

- Canadian gas field developer deliberately chooses environmentally friendly EFOY Pro fuel cell solution for energy supply

- Simark designs EFOY Pro control cabinet solutions to meet customer requirements

- Order amounts to approx. CAD 250,000

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, November 03, 2020 - Simark Controls Ltd., a subsidiary of SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading provider of hybrid fuel cell solutions to the stationary and mobile power generation markets, has received an order for EFOY Pro 500 W fuel cells and associated control cabinets.

The complete solution, precisely tailored to the customer's requirements, will be used at the customer's recently spudded well pad in Central Alberta, Canada. The fuel cells will supply power to the customer's well pad in an off-grid environment. The order amounts to approx. CAD 250,000.

The company is committed to conducting operations in an environmentally responsible manner which is why they have decided to completely eliminate fuel gas from their 2020 multi-well pads and installed the 500W EFOY Fuel Cells as the core of their well pad design.

The client was not confident in the reliability of only a standalone solar solution and wanted to move away from thermoelectric generators (TEG) due to their emissions. EFOY Pro Fuel Cell Solution's reliable and durable energy supply and its environmentally friendly operation were a decisive argument.

Compared to the thermoelectric generators previously used by the customer, EFOY Pro direct methanol fuel cells have numerous advantages. First of all, their electrical efficiency is many times higher, making them not only more powerful but also more environmentally friendly. Direct methanol fuel cells also score points for their high degree of flexibility. They do not require a heat source like TEGs to generate electricity and can therefore be used regardless of location.