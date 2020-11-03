 

Successful Lettings: DIC Asset AG Re-Lets Bremen's Former Kaufhof Department Store of about 26,000 sqm

DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
Successful Lettings: DIC Asset AG Re-Lets Bremen's Former Kaufhof Department Store  of about 26,000 sqm

03.11.2020
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

Successful Lettings:
DIC Asset AG Re-Lets Bremen's Former Kaufhof Department Store of about 26,000 sqm

  • Former Kaufhof site re-let in its entirety
  • New anchor tenant is the family-run furniture company, Opti-Wohnwelt
  • In addition, new leases signed with Saturn, EDEKA and other tenants
  • Commitment to the future of Bremen: Attractiveness of the inner city remains intact, fresh opportunities opening up at Opti-Wohnwelt for Kaufhof staff
  • Successful re-letting secures rental income for DIC

Frankfurt am Main, 3 November 2020. DIC Asset AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4), one of Germany's leading listed property companies, achieved again full occupancy to its property on Papenstrasse in the inner city of Bremen after signing new lease agreements. In July, the previous anchor tenant, Karstadt-Kaufhof, had decided within the framework of restructuring activities to suspend its operation at the site by the end of October 2020.

Having lost no time to work out a re-letting concept, DIC Asset AG managed to find a way to preserve and re-develop a popular shopping destination in Bremen's high-street pitch for the benefit of local residents. Lease agreements were signed with three major and several other tenants. DIC Asset AG thus demonstrated its ability to act swiftly, competently and creatively as it creates the decisive impulses for the development and value-preservation of its properties and their urban environment.

Consumer electronics retailer Saturn and grocery retailer EDEKA, previously subtenants of Karstadt-Kaufhof on a combined lettable area of around 10,200 sqm, just signed lease agreements directly with DIC Asset AG. At the same time, a lease agreement for the vacated premises of around 15,500 sqm was signed with the Opti-Wohnwelt furniture store as new tenant for a term of at least five years plus a renewal option. The rent level of the new multi-tenant constellation is at a comparable level to the previous letting.

