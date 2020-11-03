 

BGHL (EUR) NAV(s)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.11.2020, 07:30  |  59   |   |   

          
            BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 02 Nov 2020.

Estimated NAV

  Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Estimated NAV €    24.1393 £    21.3487
Estimated MTD return      0.00 %      0.02 %
Estimated YTD return      5.41 %      3.45 %
Estimated ITD return    141.39 %    113.49 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close €    17.80 N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV    -26.26 % N/A
     
Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close N/A GBX 1,500.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -29.74%

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares N/A N/A
Average Price N/A N/A
Range of Price N/A N/A

           

                                           

Liquidity Enhancement Agreement Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares N/A N/A
Average Price N/A N/A

BGHL Capital

