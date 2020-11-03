The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 02 Nov 2020.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 24.1393 £ 21.3487 Estimated MTD return 0.00 % 0.02 % Estimated YTD return 5.41 % 3.45 % Estimated ITD return 141.39 % 113.49 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 17.80 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -26.26 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,500.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -29.74%

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A

Liquidity Enhancement Agreement Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A

BGHL Capital