BGHL (EUR) NAV(s)
BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
Ordinary Shares
The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.
Close of business 02 Nov 2020.
Estimated NAV
|Euro Shares
|Sterling Shares
|Estimated NAV
|€ 24.1393
|£ 21.3487
|Estimated MTD return
|0.00 %
|0.02 %
|Estimated YTD return
|5.41 %
|3.45 %
|Estimated ITD return
|141.39 %
|113.49 %
NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees
Market information
|Euro Shares
|Amsterdam (AEX)
|London (LSE)
|Market Close
|€ 17.80
|N/A
|Premium/discount to estimated NAV
|-26.26 %
|N/A
|Sterling Shares
|Amsterdam (AEX)
|London (LSE)
|Market Close
|N/A
|GBX 1,500.00
|Premium/discount to estimated NAV
|N/A
|-29.74%
Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury
|Ordinary Shares
|Euro Shares
|Sterling Shares
|Number of shares
|N/A
|N/A
|Average Price
|N/A
|N/A
|Range of Price
|N/A
|N/A
|Liquidity Enhancement Agreement
|Euro Shares
|Sterling Shares
|Number of shares
|N/A
|N/A
|Average Price
|N/A
|N/A
BGHL Capital
