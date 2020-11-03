Interim Report, January – September 2020



July – September 2020



Net sales increased by 46 percent to SEK 1,777.7 million (1,216.4). Organic growth was 35 percent.

Gross profit increased by 40 percent to SEK 480.6 million (343.6). Organic growth was 24 percent.

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased by 53 percent to SEK 226.0 million (147.6).

Adjusted EBIT2 amounted to SEK 210.7 million (131.5).

Profit after tax for the quarter amounted to SEK 96.4 million (68.7).

Diluted earnings per share were SEK 1.56 (1.27).

January – September 2020

Net sales increased by 44 percent to SEK 5,023.8 million (3,494.9). Organic growth was 31 percent.

Gross profit increased by 45 percent to SEK 1,387.6 million (954.2). Organic growth was 27 percent.

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased by 57 percent to SEK 586.8 million (374.0).

Adjusted EBIT2 amounted to SEK 541.2 million (337.9).

Profit after tax for the period amounted to SEK 229.9 million (179.8).

Diluted earnings per share were SEK 3.88 (3.34).

“In late October, Sinch announced the Conversation API for multichannel, interactive business messaging. It is a way for businesses to add new and powerful capabilities, without adding complexity, and we are excited to bring it to market.” – Oscar Werner, CEO

Significant events during the quarter



Sinch completed the first stage in the acquisition of ACL Mobile Ltd (ACL) on 1 September. The total consideration is INR 5,345 million (approx. SEK 630 million). The acquisition is financed with existing cash reserves and debt facilities. Headquartered in Delhi, India, the company has 288 employees and is a leading vendor of cloud communications services in India and Southeast Asia.

Sinch launched a new Conversation API on 29 October, a single endpoint for interactive communication across a range of popular messaging channels like WhatsApp, Viber, RCS and SMS. The product gives businesses a simple way to future-proof their customer communications with support for current and future messaging channels.

The small Voice and Video segment remains impacted by Covid-19, as a decline in travel has caused lower demand from app-based ride hailing companies. The overall impact on Sinch remains modest, however, since volumes in Messaging have increased.

Significant events after the end of the quarter