The financial calendar lists the expected dates of publication of financial announcements and the Annual General Meeting in the 2021 financial year for Pandora A/S.

Financial calendar 2021

04 February 2021                   Annual Report 2020

11 March 2021                        Annual General Meeting

04 May 2021                           Interim Financial Report for the first quarter 2021

17 August 2021                       Interim Financial Report for the second quarter/first six months 2021

03 November 2021                  Interim Financial Report for the third quarter/first nine months 2021

Any shareholder who proposes business to be transacted at the Annual General Meeting on Thursday 11 March 2021 must submit the proposal(s) to the Board of Directors’ Secretariat no later than Wednesday 27 January 2021. Proposal(s) must be sent by letter to Pandora A/S, Board of Directors’ Secretariat att.: Peter Ring, Havneholmen 17-19, DK-1561 Copenhagen V, Denmark or by email to legal@pandora.net.

ABOUT PANDORA
Pandora designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through 7,400 points of sale, including more than 2,700 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 28,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery at two LEED certified facilities in Thailand using mainly recycled silver and gold. The company plans to be carbon neutral by 2025 and has joined the Science Based Targets initiative to reduce emissions across its full value chain. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 21.9 billion (EUR 2.9 billion) in 2019.

CONTACT
For more information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS
Michael Bjergby
VP, Investor Relations, Tax & Treasury
+45 7219 5387
miby@pandora.net 		CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
Johan Melchior
Director External Relations
+45 4060 1415
jome@pandora.net
   
Christian Møller
Investor Relations Officer
+45 7219 5361
chmo@pandora.net 		 

