 

Volta Finance Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

03.11.2020, 08:00  |  41   |   |   

Volta Finance Limited (VTA/VTAS)

Notification of transactions by directors, persons discharging managerial
responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

*****
Guernsey, 3 November 2020

Pursuant to the announcements made on 5 April 2019 and 26 June 2020 relating to changes to the payment of directors fees, Volta Finance Limited (the “Company” or “Volta”) has today purchased 4,071 ordinary shares of no par value in the Company (“Ordinary Shares”) at an average price of €4.05 per share.

Each director receives 30% of his Director’s fees for any year in the form of shares, which they are required to retain for a period of no less than one year from their respective date of issue.     

The shares will be issued to the Directors, who for the purposes of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse ("MAR") are "persons discharging managerial responsibilities" (a "PDMR")  

  • Paul Meader, Chairman and a PDMR for the purposes of MAR, acquired 1,234 additional Ordinary Shares in the Company.  Following the settlement of this transaction, Mr Meader & persons closely associated with Mr Meader will have an interest in 41,832 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.11% of the issued shares of the Company;
     
  • Paul Varotsis, Director and a PDMR for the purposes of MAR, acquired 863 additional Ordinary Shares in the Company.  Following the settlement of this transaction, Mr Varotsis will have an interest in  208,394 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.57% of the issued shares of the Company;
     
  • Steve Le Page, Director and a PDMR for the purposes of MAR, acquired 1,049 additional Ordinary Shares in the Company.  Following the settlement of this transaction, Mr Le Page will have an interest in 36,297 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.10% of the issued shares of the Company;
     
  • Graham Harrison, Director and a PDMR for the purposes of MAR, acquired 925 additional Ordinary Shares in the Company.  Following the settlement of this transaction, Mr Harrison will have an interest in 20,150 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.06% of the issued shares of the Company;

             

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of MAR, provide further detail in relation to the above transactions:


 1.   Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
