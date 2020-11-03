Jyske Bank Interim Financial Report Q1-Q3 2020

Pre-tax profit of DKK 906m in Q3 2020 (Q3 2019: DKK 449m)

Net profit of DKK 696m in Q3 2020, corresponding to a return on equity of 8.1% p.a. (Q3 2019: DKK 365m and 4.0% p.a., respectively)

Core income of DKK 5,856m in Q1-Q3 2020 (Q1-Q3 2019 DKK 5,829m)

Core expenses of DKK 3,669m in Q1-Q3 2020 (Q1-Q3 2019: DKK 3,816m)

Loan impairment charges of DKK 963m in Q1-Q3 2020 (Q1-Q3 2019: DKK -37m)

Investment portfolio earnings of DKK -213m in Q1-Q3 2020 (Q1-Q3 2019: DKK -197m)

Capital ratio of 22.3% at the end of Q3 2020 (Q3 2019: 20.2%), hereof CET1 ratio of 17.5% (Q3 2019: 16.3%)

Summary

“After the challenging first quarter of 2020, Jyske Bank has over the past two quarters generated the highest profit after tax for more than three years. The progress was fuelled by the development in the financial markets, the lowest underlying core expenses since 2013 – before the merger with BRFkredit and a continued good credit quality. Given a satisfactory balance of impairment charges as well as a solid capital and liquidity position, Jyske Bank is in a good position to handle more widespread consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak,” states Anders Dam, Managing Director and CEO.

Activity has returned in the greater part of the Danish economy after the lockdown following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the spring. The number of bankruptcies is still low, the housing market is strong and consumer spending has stabilised. At the same time, our clients’ capital and liquidity position is generally good and supported by e.g. deferred tax and VAT payments.

However, the activity and investment levels are still not back at the levels before the outbreak. Going forward, the economic development will be affected by the spread of the virus in as well as outside Denmark and the phasing-out of support packages, and it seems that it will take time before Danish exports have recovered.

In addition to the economic consequences, the outbreak of COVID-19 also resulted in adjustments of work habits and client behaviour, among other things. This has resulted in a stronger trend towards digital client interaction and towards an increasingly cashless society.

At the same time, society remains focused on promoting a sustainable development. Based on the view that “all progress counts”, Jyske Bank will offer solutions that support a sustainable development, provide knowledge of sustainability and make it simple to invest sustainably.