 

Capgemini's World Energy Markets Observatory report 2020 Overall energy transition has accelerated as a result of innovative advancements in industry technology

Capgemini’s World Energy Markets Observatory report 2020:

Overall energy transition has accelerated as a result of innovative advancements in industry technology

  • Despite COVID-19 crisis CO2 emissions reduction, long term climate change goals are very challenging
     
  • Generation from renewables and storage technologies are maturing quickly. However, with the growing share of renewables in the electricity mix and the closure of schedulable generation, grid stability has become an industry concern
     
  • Pressure on Oil & Gas majors has pushed them to diversify their business and commit to carbon neutrality             

Paris, November 3, 2020 – Capgemini has today published the 22nd edition of its annual study, the World Energy Markets Observatory (WEMO) report, created in partnership with De Pardieu Brocas Maffei, Vaasa ETT and Enerdata.

This year’s edition of WEMO reflects two opposing narratives: in 2019 a continuation of previous trends related to energy transition, renewables and storage technology progress, climate change issues, and energy markets evolution; and the profound industry-wide impact of COVID-19 in 2020 that will reset the baseline and establish a so-called “new normal”.

Key points of the 2020 edition of the World Energy Markets Observatory report include:

1.    The significant drop in consumption due to COVID-19 has led to the largest reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions since World War II, but long-term climate change goals are still very challenging

With the worldwide economic growth slowdown in 2019, GDP growth for G20 countries was 0.8 points below the previous year. Energy demand growth slowed down with consumption increasing by just 0.7 percent, as compared to 2.2 percent in 2018. While global emissions continued to increase by 0.6% in 2019 (highest level ever), those in the energy sector specifically fell 0.4 percent due to a combination of factors including: a shift from coal to gas; renewables growth; and energy efficiency improvements. The significant drop in consumption due to COVID-19 has led to the largest reduction of GHG emissions since World War II. In fact, emissions are expected to decrease by an estimated 7 to 8 percent in 2020, as a result of mobility restrictions and a sharp industrial slowdown.

