 

DGAP-News NOUVEAU MONDE SELECTED BY CANADIAN AND QUEBEC GOVERNMENTS AS KEY PARTNER FOR THE ELECTRIFICATION OF MINING OPERATIONS

03.11.2020 / 08:49
- Nouveau Monde is proud to have been selected as the first mining partner of the Canadian and Quebec governments as they roll out their electrification strategy.

- Collaborative endeavor bringing together research and industry leaders to develop electric systems and rapid recharging infrastructure for heavy vehicles adapted to open-pit mining.

- Leveraging Quebec's clean and affordable hydropower, Nouveau Monde is set to become the world's first all-electric open-pit mine to deliver sustainable products to its customers, with a zero-carbon footprint.

 

MONTREAL, CANADA, November 3, 2020 - The Innovative Vehicle Institute (IVI), Propulsion Québec and the National Research Council of Canada (NRC), in collaboration with Adria Power Systems, Dana TM4, Fournier et fils, and Nouveau Monde Graphite (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9), have announced the development of a new electric propulsion system with a rapid recharging infrastructure adapted to heavy vehicles in the open-pit mining industry. This project was made possible in part through the financial participation of Natural Resources Canada's Clean Growth in Natural Resource Sectors Innovation program, the Ministry of Economy and Innovation's Innov-R program (administered by InnovÉÉ), and a financial contribution from the Société du Plan Nord. It marks a major turning point in the electrification of heavy vehicles in North America.

The mining industry is in a full swing transition towards a low environmental impact mode of operation, and its key players are working to phase out diesel vehicles, which are responsible for significant greenhouse gas emissions and generate high operating costs. Currently, there are no electric-powered heavy-duty trucks on the market that meet the difficult operational and climate needs of open-pit mines. Faced with the industry's new needs, IVI, Propulsion and the NRC brought together select partners to make the first-ever electric heavy-duty vehicle for the mining sector.

