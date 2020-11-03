HGC establishes fast-track network connection to BDx's Singapore Data Centre

This is the second HGC SDN-enabled PoP established in Singapore that allows the company to provide enterprises across a wide range of verticals including the financial service industry (FSI), manufacturing and logistics, with a more flexible, localized way to manage their multi-region connectivity and multi-cloud direct connect with a secure and efficient software-defined network topology. This can be achieved with ease via a centralized intuitive self-service portal, HGC SDX TM International Marketplace (HGC SDX TM ) and BDx SoftConnect TM , which operates through a new SDN API and will offer enterprises a fast-track highway for rapid and streamlined regional business expansion to Southeast Asia.

BDx is Asia's fastest growing data centre cluster that provides secure housing for its enterprise customers' hybrid IT ecosystems, as well as edge nodes for OTTs and cloud service providers. The company acquired the Singapore data centre (SIN1) earlier this year which houses 1,500 racks with a 6 megawatts of power capacity. BDx SoftConnectTM is a software-defined fabric that helps customers within the BDx data centre to connect to a network, cloud or software-as-a-service (SAAS) provider based on their unique preferences and requirements. The BDx SoftConnectTM system enables data centre deployment and connectivity to be automated and virtualized, ensuring that the benefits of the site can be most efficiently realized. Combining SoftConnectTM with HGC's bandwidth-on-demand capabilities advances BDx's goal of enabling the facility to provide even stronger connectivity options for customers.

Rich diversity of telecommunications services through HGC core network

HGC has expanded its BoD capability to its reliable and resilient connectivity by establishing SDN PoPs from Hong Kong to BDx's Paya Lebar data centre for customers such as MNCs, Internet service providers (ISPs) and over-the-top services (OTTs). These customers will be able to instantly access HGC's growing partner ecosystem that delivers on-demand interconnection across five continents, including instant provisioning to key cloud providers such as Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, as well as Internet Exchanges (IXs) including AMS-IX, DE-CIX, LINX. Users can enjoy a wider variety of interconnect choices through DC-DC connection between BDx data centres in Hong Kong and Singapore with just a few clicks on the single dashboard interface. HGC continues to expand its SDN PoPs to other data centres globally, in particular within Asia, where customers will achieve faster regional business expansion with on-demand and zero-touch services, as well as secure, private, quick, sustainable and high quality connectivity under a stringent service-level agreement (SLA), fulfilling compliance requirements and meeting ever-changing customer expectations.