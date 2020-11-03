 

HGC establishes fast-track network connection to BDx's Singapore Data Centre

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
03.11.2020, 09:00  |  88   |   |   

HONG KONG, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC), a fully-fledged fixed-line operator and ICT service provider with extensive local and international network coverage, services and infrastructure, today announced the expansion of bandwidth-on-demand (BoD) capability from Hong Kong to Big Data Exchange's (BDx) Paya Lebar data centre in Singapore.

This is the second HGC SDN-enabled PoP established in Singapore that allows the company to provide enterprises across a wide range of verticals including the financial service industry (FSI), manufacturing and logistics, with a more flexible, localized way to manage their multi-region connectivity and multi-cloud direct connect with a secure and efficient software-defined network topology. This can be achieved with ease via a centralized intuitive self-service portal, HGC SDXTM International Marketplace (HGC SDXTM) and BDx SoftConnectTM, which operates through a new SDN API and will offer enterprises a fast-track highway for rapid and streamlined regional business expansion to Southeast Asia.

BDx is Asia's fastest growing data centre cluster that provides secure housing for its enterprise customers' hybrid IT ecosystems, as well as edge nodes for OTTs and cloud service providers. The company acquired the Singapore data centre (SIN1) earlier this year which houses 1,500 racks with a 6 megawatts of power capacity. BDx SoftConnectTM is a software-defined fabric that helps customers within the BDx data centre to connect to a network, cloud or software-as-a-service (SAAS) provider based on their unique preferences and requirements. The BDx SoftConnectTM system enables data centre deployment and connectivity to be automated and virtualized, ensuring that the benefits of the site can be most efficiently realized. Combining SoftConnectTM with HGC's bandwidth-on-demand capabilities advances BDx's goal of enabling the facility to provide even stronger connectivity options for customers.

Rich diversity of telecommunications services through HGC core network

HGC has expanded its BoD capability to its reliable and resilient connectivity by establishing SDN PoPs from Hong Kong to BDx's Paya Lebar data centre for customers such as MNCs, Internet service providers (ISPs) and over-the-top services (OTTs). These customers will be able to instantly access HGC's growing partner ecosystem that delivers on-demand interconnection across five continents, including instant provisioning to key cloud providers such as Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, as well as Internet Exchanges (IXs) including AMS-IX, DE-CIX, LINX. Users can enjoy a wider variety of interconnect choices through DC-DC connection between BDx data centres in Hong Kong and Singapore with just a few clicks on the single dashboard interface. HGC continues to expand its SDN PoPs to other data centres globally, in particular within Asia, where customers will achieve faster regional business expansion with on-demand and zero-touch services, as well as secure, private, quick, sustainable and high quality connectivity under a stringent service-level agreement (SLA), fulfilling compliance requirements and meeting ever-changing customer expectations. 

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021
Four Key Technologies Set to Fuel the Programmable Semiconductors Market, According to Frost ...
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Lufkin Industries Acquires North American Rod Lift Business of Schlumberger N.V.
Outdoor Flooring Market to Generate $22.07 Bn, Globally, by 2027, at 5.6% CAGR: AMR
Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market worth $117.1 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Real-World Evidence (RWE) Solutions Market Worth $5.57 billion by 2027- Exclusive Report Covering ...
MphRx Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Enhancing Patient Care with Its Unified Data Aggregation ...
Reduction in Components Size and Increasing Need for Flexible Packaging to open Growth Avenues for Anti-static Films Market: TMR
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
WebMD Health Corp. to Acquire coliquio
Lundin Mining Third Quarter Results
G20 Promotes the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE)
New Data Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 29th Congress
The Nordic Prime Ministers back investment mobilisation from institutional investors in green ...
Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021
Cisco Delivers Security Portfolio Simplification that Achieves New Levels of Agility, Simplicity ...
Spin Master to Acquire World-Famous Rubik's Cube
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods