NEAG receives onshore wind funding: a facility for different project stages

Hamburg based independent power producer ("IPP") NEAG Norddeutsche Energie AG ("NEAG") secured an innovative financing facility dedicated to fund onshore wind projects in development phase, projects under construction and a portfolio of operating assets. The revolving credit facility in an amount of EUR 35m includes senior and mezzanine elements and was secured at the level of the newly established holding company NEAG Norddeutsche Energie Development GmbH. Capcora was mandated as exclusive financial advisor and responsible on structuring and sourcing. The financing scheme consists of three different tranches with different use of funds. One tranche is dedicated finance greenfield projects in Germany, France and Belgium with an expected total capacity of 300 MW. Another pot will be used to provide bridge financing to German wind projects under construction. The last tranche was granted based on operating projects.

The financing structure is unique as it covers three types of assets in one facility. Furthermore, it was structured in the format of a revolving facility which allows the exchange of projects during the term of the facility, which is 3 years.

"A facility structured in such a way, tailored to the needs of an IPP is not common in the market. We are proud to have developed together with the Capcora specialists an innovate financing facility which exactly meets our different funding needs. This instrument will allow us to accelerate the growth of our portfolio in Germany and Benelux in various aspects. First of all, we can limit our equity requirements during the various stages of acquisition. Furthermore, we can easily replace projects, navigate liquidity into projects where we demand it and at the same time flexibly redeem tranches as soon as cheaper sources of financing can be accessed. ", says Christian Bähringer, CEO of NEAG.

"We are happy to expand our cooperation with NEAG by implementing another landmark transaction. The combination of creating a revolver which includes greenfield and brownfield assets is fairly unique in the market and underpins our expertise in structuring value-added and complex financing schemes ", says Bernhard Hofmann, Senior Vice President at Capcora.

About NEAG Norddeutsche Energie AG:

NEAG Norddeutsche Energie AG is an infrastructure investor and asset manager specializing in renewable energies. As an independent energy producer (IPP) founded in Hamburg in 2016, NEAG Norddeutsche Energie AG has assets under management of around 350 million euros. The company's electricity production in 2019 totaled over 400 gigawatt hours. The investors in the investment vehicles initiated by NEAG are institutional investors with a focus on long-term, stable cash flows and a long-term interest in investing in professionally managed renewable energy assets.

www.ne-ag.com

About Capcora

Capcora is a consulting firm, specialized on real assets. Capcora procures equity, mezzanine and debt financing for energy and infrastructure projects, real estate, and medium sized companies. The focus is especially on mezzanine financing for the recapitalization of tied-up liquidity in operating assets as well as for bridge financing of developments and construction measures in the area of renewable energies (photovoltaics, onshore wind) and real estate through alternative financing sources.

www.capcora.com

