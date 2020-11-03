 

Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.11.2020, 09:00  |  56   |   |   

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) plans to announce its third quarter 2020 results before the U.S. market opens on November 17, 2020, U.S. Eastern Time.

The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2020 results. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the Company’s website.

Details of the conference call and webcast are as follows:

Date and time:

7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on November 17, 2020

8:30 PM Singapore / Hong Kong Time on November 17, 2020

 

Webcast link:

https://services.choruscall.com/links/se201117.html

 

Dial in numbers:

US Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003

Hong Kong: 800-963-976

 

International: 1-412-317-6061

Singapore: 800-120-5863

 

United Kingdom: 08-082-389-063

 

 

Passcode for Participants:

2277417

 

A replay of the conference call will be available at the Company’s investor relations website (https://www.seagroup.com/investor/home). An archived webcast will be available at the same link above.

About Sea

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a leading global consumer internet company founded in Singapore in 2009. Our mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology. We operate three core businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce, as well as digital payments and financial services, known as Garena, Shopee, and SeaMoney, respectively. Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Shopee is the largest pan-regional e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. SeaMoney is a leading digital payments and financial services provider in Southeast Asia.

For more information, visit www.seagroup.com.

Sea (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual) – Friday, ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EC2 P4d Instances with EC2 UltraClusters Capability
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2020
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Management Team to Prepare for Future Growth
Pampers Donates More Than 200,000 Preemie Diapers to Canadian Families for Prematurity Awareness ...
Nutrien Delivers Improved Operating Results as Ag Fundamentals Continue to Strengthen
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:20 Uhr
Vergiss Amazon: Diese Aktie ist für das nächste Jahrzehnt besser aufgestellt
19.10.20
3 starke Aktien für die nächsten 20 Jahre
11.10.20
Aus TIPS wird STRIPS: 6 Aktien, die dich zum Millionär machen können!
06.10.20
5 Top-Aktien für Oktober

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
18
Sea Group