 

ACI Worldwide Launches Fraud Management in the Cloud to Protect Against Threat of UPI Payments Fraud

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.11.2020, 09:11  |  61   |   |   

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, today announced ACI Fraud Management in the cloud enables Indian banks to protect the rapidly growing number of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions across the region.

ACI Fraud Management, delivered via the cloud, offers greater scalability at significantly lowered costs. It can be deployed without changes to a bank’s existing UPI solution, and can approve or decline transactions based on consumer behavior, counteract SMS spoofing and blacklist fraudulent accounts. Banks benefit from custom-defined workflows and scoring methods, centralized auditing and automated case updates, helping make fraud management simpler, more flexible and cost-effective. The solution alerts account holders to potential fraud events, enabling them to easily confirm or deny transactions.

“A supportive regulatory environment, coupled with ever-increasing smartphone usage, internet access and customer acceptance, has powered rapid UPI transaction growth. However, surging transaction volumes pose a complex challenge to banks and financial institutions when it comes to upgrading and maintaining their back-end risk management systems,” said Kaushik Roy, vice president and country leader – South Asia, ACI Worldwide. “Our multi-layered approach to fraud management for UPI delivers key SaaS benefits—faster time to value and scalability in a secure and cost-effective environment. Additionally, it leverages cloud automation to enable non-technical users to test, change, deploy and scale new rules and machine learning models to match existing and emerging fraud trends within minutes.”

UPI clocked record monthly transactions in October for the seventh consecutive month, with 2.07 billion transactions totalling more than Rs 3.86 lakh crore in value. With the COVID-19 pandemic acting as a catalyst for further contactless and digital payments adoption, many new internet users and merchants are embracing UPI payments. Consequently, cybercriminals are seeking to exploit potential vulnerabilities, targeting users with fake UPI IDs, links, handles, phishing scams and remote screen monitoring tools. Several banks have issued advisories on their social media platforms warning customers and encouraging “safe banking” practices.

Seite 1 von 3
ACI Worldwide Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual) – Friday, ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EC2 P4d Instances with EC2 UltraClusters Capability
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2020
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Management Team to Prepare for Future Growth
Pampers Donates More Than 200,000 Preemie Diapers to Canadian Families for Prematurity Awareness ...
Nutrien Delivers Improved Operating Results as Ag Fundamentals Continue to Strengthen
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
ACI Worldwide Drives Payments Innovation for Africa’s EFT Corporation, a Leader in Payments Solutions Across Africa
28.10.20
ACI Worldwide, Inc. To Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
23.10.20
ACI Worldwide Appoints Two New Independent Directors to Board
15.10.20
eCommerce Transactions Expected to Rise to Record Levels During Holiday Shopping Season
12.10.20
ACI Worldwide Selected by Entergy Services, LLC for Mobile Payment Options
06.10.20
Only 11 Percent of Students Received Additional Payment Plan Options from Schools Despite New Learning Environments Prompted by Pandemic
05.10.20
ACI Worldwide and GOLDPoint Systems Partner to Deliver Integrated Bill Payments for Consumer Lending Organizations