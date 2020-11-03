DGAP-DD Zalando SE english
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
a) Name
|Title:
|First name:
|James Marvin
|Last name(s):
|Freeman
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Zalando SE
b) LEI
|529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000ZAL1111
b) Nature of the transaction
|Disposal
|Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|85.4000 EUR
|85.40 EUR
|85.2400 EUR
|10825.48 EUR
|85.2200 EUR
|1363.52 EUR
|85.2000 EUR
|17040.00 EUR
|85.2000 EUR
|1107.60 EUR
|85.2000 EUR
|426.00 EUR
|85.2000 EUR
|7242.00 EUR
|85.2000 EUR
|5878.80 EUR
|85.2000 EUR
|937.20 EUR
|85.2000 EUR
|2215.20 EUR
|85.2600 EUR
|7247.10 EUR
|85.2600 EUR
|2302.02 EUR
|85.3200 EUR
|11262.24 EUR
|85.2000 EUR
|85.20 EUR
|85.2200 EUR
|10652.50 EUR
|85.2000 EUR
|7242.00 EUR
|85.2000 EUR
|6304.80 EUR
|85.2000 EUR
|937.20 EUR
|85.2000 EUR
|426.00 EUR
|85.2000 EUR
|1533.60 EUR
|85.2400 EUR
|14320.32 EUR
|85.2400 EUR
|1108.12 EUR
|85.2400 EUR
|255.72 EUR
|85.2400 EUR
|511.44 EUR
|85.2400 EUR
|937.64 EUR
|85.2400 EUR
|1278.60 EUR
|85.2400 EUR
|681.92 EUR
|85.2600 EUR
|17648.82 EUR
|85.3200 EUR
|17064.00 EUR
|85.3200 EUR
|1279.80 EUR
|85.2400 EUR
|16025.12 EUR
|85.2400 EUR
|5625.84 EUR
|85.2400 EUR
|1619.56 EUR
|85.2400 EUR
|9546.88 EUR
|85.2600 EUR
|8526.00 EUR
|85.2600 EUR
|5371.38 EUR
|85.2600 EUR
|9634.38 EUR
|85.2800 EUR
|17738.24 EUR
|85.3000 EUR
|3156.10 EUR
|85.3000 EUR
|12709.70 EUR
|85.2800 EUR
|341.12 EUR
|85.2800 EUR
|2132.00 EUR
|85.2800 EUR
|1108.64 EUR
|85.3200 EUR
|2559.60 EUR
|85.2600 EUR
|18586.68 EUR
|85.2600 EUR
|4348.26 EUR
|85.2600 EUR
|4007.22 EUR
|85.2600 EUR
|3666.18 EUR
|85.2400 EUR
|15513.68 EUR
