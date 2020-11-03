Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Helsingin Sanomain Säätiö Position: Closely associated person (X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Nils Ittonen

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20201102150220_4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-10-30

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 26 Unit price: 12.48 EUR

(2): Volume: 38 Unit price: 12.48 EUR

(3): Volume: 128 Unit price: 12.34 EUR

(4): Volume: 109 Unit price: 12.36 EUR

(5): Volume: 160 Unit price: 12.4 EUR

(6): Volume: 100 Unit price: 12.4 EUR

(7): Volume: 111 Unit price: 12.36 EUR

(8): Volume: 128 Unit price: 12.38 EUR

(9): Volume: 136 Unit price: 12.4 EUR

(10): Volume: 54 Unit price: 12.44 EUR

(11): Volume: 81 Unit price: 12.46 EUR

(12): Volume: 91 Unit price: 12.48 EUR

(13): Volume: 69 Unit price: 12.5 EUR

(14): Volume: 94 Unit price: 12.46 EUR

(15): Volume: 73 Unit price: 12.46 EUR

(16): Volume: 34 Unit price: 12.46 EUR

(17): Volume: 67 Unit price: 12.48 EUR

(18): Volume: 53 Unit price: 12.46 EUR

(19): Volume: 16 Unit price: 12.46 EUR

(20): Volume: 45 Unit price: 12.42 EUR

(21): Volume: 113 Unit price: 12.38 EUR

(22): Volume: 76 Unit price: 12.38 EUR

(23): Volume: 70 Unit price: 12.3 EUR

(24): Volume: 10 Unit price: 12.34 EUR

(25): Volume: 77 Unit price: 12.34 EUR

(26): Volume: 81 Unit price: 12.3 EUR

(27): Volume: 130 Unit price: 12.34 EUR

(28): Volume: 72 Unit price: 12.32 EUR

(29): Volume: 76 Unit price: 12.28 EUR

(30): Volume: 88 Unit price: 12.26 EUR

(31): Volume: 82 Unit price: 12.24 EUR

(32): Volume: 79 Unit price: 12.18 EUR

(33): Volume: 250 Unit price: 12.22 EUR

(34): Volume: 144 Unit price: 12.22 EUR

(35): Volume: 85 Unit price: 12.18 EUR

(36): Volume: 46 Unit price: 12.18 EUR

(37): Volume: 46 Unit price: 12.18 EUR

(38): Volume: 172 Unit price: 12.14 EUR

(39): Volume: 90 Unit price: 12.18 EUR

(40): Volume: 85 Unit price: 12.12 EUR

(41): Volume: 77 Unit price: 12.12 EUR

(42): Volume: 49 Unit price: 12.1 EUR

(43): Volume: 19 Unit price: 12.1 EUR

(44): Volume: 79 Unit price: 12.1 EUR