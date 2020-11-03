 

EANS-Tip Announcement AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

The company AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft is
declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock
Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 03.11.2020
Publication Location:
https://ats.net/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/ATS-Q2-2020-21-EN.pdf


Further inquiry note:
Gerda Königstorfer, Director Investor Relations
Mobile: +43 676 8955 5925; g.koenigstorfer@ats.net

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
Fabriksgasse 13
8700 Leoben / Österreich


issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
Fabriksgasse 13
A-8700 Leoben
phone: 03842 200-0
FAX:
mail: ir@ats.net
WWW: www.ats.net
ISIN: AT0000969985
indexes: WBI, ATX GP, ATX, VÖNIX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

OTS: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaf
t
