Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.11.2020 / 09:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: James Marvin
Last name(s): Freeman

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Zalando SE

b) LEI
529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
85.4000 EUR 11699.80 EUR
85.3800 EUR 12123.96 EUR
85.2400 EUR 10143.56 EUR
85.2200 EUR 13890.86 EUR
85.2200 EUR 5794.96 EUR
85.2200 EUR 1022.64 EUR
85.2200 EUR 6306.28 EUR
85.2200 EUR 2215.72 EUR
85.2200 EUR 8692.44 EUR
85.2200 EUR 11930.80 EUR
85.2000 EUR 5282.40 EUR
85.2400 EUR 4858.68 EUR
85.2400 EUR 13467.92 EUR
85.2400 EUR 15343.20 EUR
85.2400 EUR 12615.52 EUR
85.2600 EUR 426.30 EUR
85.2600 EUR 9122.82 EUR
85.2600 EUR 511.56 EUR
85.3200 EUR 4266.00 EUR
85.3600 EUR 9987.12 EUR
85.3600 EUR 12121.12 EUR
85.2600 EUR 3921.96 EUR
85.2000 EUR 6560.40 EUR
85.2200 EUR 6306.28 EUR
85.2000 EUR 5112.00 EUR
85.2000 EUR 8520.00 EUR
85.2000 EUR 5282.40 EUR
85.2200 EUR 11334.26 EUR
85.4000 EUR 7429.80 EUR
85.4000 EUR 4440.80 EUR
85.2400 EUR 4262.00 EUR
85.2400 EUR 17048.00 EUR
85.2400 EUR 1278.60 EUR
85.2400 EUR 1960.52 EUR
85.2400 EUR 6563.48 EUR
85.2600 EUR 22764.42 EUR
85.2800 EUR 16970.72 EUR
85.3200 EUR 18429.12 EUR
85.3400 EUR 2304.18 EUR
85.2400 EUR 6563.48 EUR
85.2400 EUR 7160.16 EUR
85.2600 EUR 8526.00 EUR
85.2600 EUR 3580.92 EUR
