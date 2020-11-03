 

Turnover of Apranga Group in October 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.11.2020, 09:46  |  22   |   |   

The retail turnover (including VAT) of the Apranga Group amounted to EUR 22.8 million in October 2020 and has increased by 0.1% in comparison to October 2019.

In October 2020, the retail turnover of the Group in Lithuania decreased by 2,6%, in Latvia increased by 8.0% and in Estonia decreased by 1.9% year-to-year.

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 173.3 million in January through October 2020 and decreased by 12.6% year-on-year.

In January-October 2020, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania decreased by 13.6% year-to-year, in Latvia decreased by 6.4% and in Estonia decreased by 17.8%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 183 stores (106 in Lithuania, 50 in Latvia and 27 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 93.4 thousand sq. m., or by 1.0% less than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas
„Apranga“ Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801


Apranga Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
AIM ImmunoTech Announces PLOS ONE’s Publication of New Data Analyses Showing Importance of ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on November 5 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Expands Its "At-the-Market" Equity Program
Dante Labs Launching COVID-19 Testing in Europe Utilizing Fluidigm Pathogen Detection Kit on ...
Resverlogix Reports Filing of New Intellectual Property on Key Renal Protection and Glucose Control ...
GURU Organic Energy Starts Trading on TSX
New Millennium Iron Corp. Mails Circular to Shareholders in Connection with Reorganization and ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Extension of Suspension of Voyages
Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Maisons du Monde: Strong Third Quarter 2020 Activity
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
Apranga Group interim information for the 9 months of 2020