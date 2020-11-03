Extensive acquisition pipeline available, Further strong sales and earnings growth from 2021 on expected; target price: EUR 2.35, rating: Buy

Despite the visible expansion of the real estate portfolio that continued in the first half of 2020, Coreo AG's rental income only showed a constant development to EUR 1.55 million (previous year: EUR 1.64 million). In the case of the NRW portfolio acquired in 2019, with properties in Wuppertal and Bielefeld, the transfer of benefits and burdens took place on 1 May 2020, meaning that the rental income generated from this portfolio was only included for a two-month period. Together with the previously acquired locations in Gelsenkirchen and Lünen, the NRW portfolio generated gross rental income of EUR 0.35 million in the first half of 2020. In contrast, gross rental income in Göttingen fell by EUR 0.4 million. This can be explained by the partial sale of the portfolio and the planned increase in vacancies in the run-up to extensive modernisation measures.

The scheduled sale of properties in the Göttingen portfolio and, to a lesser extent, of properties in the Hydra portfolio caused a significant increase in sales proceeds to EUR 5.77 million (previous year: EUR 0.92 million). With a book value disposal of EUR 5.28 million, Coreo AG posted a disposal result of EUR 0.49 million (previous year: EUR 0.45 million) for the first six months of 2020, whereby only the sale of the property in Viersen from the Hydra portfolio made a contribution to earnings for EUR 0.7 million. The Göttingen portfolio had already been written up to the level of the selling price at the end of 2019.



Based on the constant development of rental income and the sales result, which was also at the previous year's level, Coreo AG is reporting an overall improvement in operating earnings. At EUR -0.10 million (previous year: EUR -0.31 million), EBIT was just below break-even. Although Coreo AG achieved a reduction in the cost of materials due to lower maintenance measures, recruitment of new employees led to higher personnel expenses.

