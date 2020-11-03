 

Statement regarding Conditional Indicative Offer from Allied Universal

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.11.2020, 09:59  |  86   |   |   

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

3 November 2020

Statement regarding Conditional Indicative Offer from Allied Universal

The Board of G4S plc (“G4S” or “the Company”) notes recent media speculation in relation to an indicative offer for the Company by Allied Universal Security Services LLC (“Allied”). On 9 October 2020, the Board of G4S announced that it had received an expression of interest from Allied regarding a possible offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of the Company.

As set out in the Company's circular dated 29 October 2020, the Board of G4S firmly believes that the Company has a strong independent future. Notwithstanding this, the Board has a fiduciary duty to consider any proposals for the Company and, since the initial expression, of interest, G4S has engaged with Allied and an independent consultant to establish a process through which commercially de-sensitised information may be provided to Allied (or any other offeror) in a manner which protects the Company's competitive position, its employees and its customers. To date no information has been provided to Allied through this process.

G4S confirms that on Wednesday 28 October, 2020, the Board received a highly conditional indicative offer from Allied, subject to substantial due diligence requirements, at a price of “at least 210p per share” (the “Proposal”). The Board carefully considered this Proposal with appropriate advice from the Company's financial and legal advisers and rejected it on the basis that the highly conditional offer, at 210p per share, significantly undervalues G4S and its prospects.

This announcement is made without the consent of Allied.

This announcement can be accessed via https://www.g4s.com/investors/offer-and-possible-offer

The person responsible for releasing this announcement on behalf of G4S is Celine Barroche, Company Secretary.

 

For further enquiries, please contact: 		   
Helen Parris Director of Investor Relations +44 (0) 207 9633189
 

Media enquiries 		   
Sophie McMillan Head of Media +44 (0) 759 5523483
Press office   +44 (0) 207 9633333

G4S Joint Lead Financial Advisers and Corporate Brokers

Seite 1 von 4
G4S Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Statement regarding Conditional Indicative Offer from Allied Universal NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
AIM ImmunoTech Announces PLOS ONE’s Publication of New Data Analyses Showing Importance of ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on November 5 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Expands Its "At-the-Market" Equity Program
Dante Labs Launching COVID-19 Testing in Europe Utilizing Fluidigm Pathogen Detection Kit on ...
Resverlogix Reports Filing of New Intellectual Property on Key Renal Protection and Glucose Control ...
GURU Organic Energy Starts Trading on TSX
New Millennium Iron Corp. Mails Circular to Shareholders in Connection with Reorganization and ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Extension of Suspension of Voyages
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Maisons du Monde: Strong Third Quarter 2020 Activity
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
G4S plc: Notification of Major Shareholding
02.11.20
G4S plc: Notification of Major Shareholding
29.10.20
G4S plc: G4S Shareholders Advised to Reject GardaWorld Inadequate Offer
28.10.20
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC: Form 8 Opening Position Disclosure
19.10.20
Response to Publication of GardaWorld Offer Document
18.10.20
Response to Publication of GardaWorld Offer Document
15.10.20
G4S plc: Changes to Board Committee Membership
14.10.20
G4S plc: Continued resilient trading and contract win performance for the first nine months of 2020
13.10.20
G4S plc: Updated Financial Calendar for 2020
09.10.20
Statement Regarding Press Speculation