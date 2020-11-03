SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global light sensor market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.39 billion by 2027, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027. Market growth can be attributed to the growing implementation of light sensor functions in the automotive industry and consumer electronics, such as smartphones, televisions, and laptops. Advancements in smart lighting and its applications in smart homes and outdoor lighting are also expected to increase the utility of light detectors. In addition, the increased usage of connected devices and the Internet of Things (IoT) technology in the development of smart cities is expected to propel the growth of the market.