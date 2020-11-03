 

Light Sensor Market Size Worth $6.39 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 10.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global light sensor market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.39 billion by 2027, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027. Market growth can be attributed to the growing implementation of light sensor functions in the automotive industry and consumer electronics, such as smartphones, televisions, and laptops. Advancements in smart lighting and its applications in smart homes and outdoor lighting are also expected to increase the utility of light detectors. In addition, the increased usage of connected devices and the Internet of Things (IoT) technology in the development of smart cities is expected to propel the growth of the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

  • Based on function, the gesture recognition segment is predicted to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the evolution of Graphical User Interface (GUI) technology, increasing demand for gesture-enabled electronic devices, and developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • By output, the digital segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The proliferation of smart sensors across numerous applications, multi-sensor integration in IoT devices, and increasing automation in the automotive sector are expected to drive the segment over the forecast period
  • On the basis of end use, the healthcare segment is expected to expand at the highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the rapid adoption of digital technologies in the manufacturing of medical instruments. Moreover, the increasing use of oxygen measuring and heart rate monitoring devices operated by light sensing technology is expected to create growth opportunities for the market in the healthcare segment
  • Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period owing to the presence of major semiconductor manufacturing and assembly hubs in China, Thailand, and the Philippines. Moreover, the increasing usage of automobiles and consumer electronics in China and India is expected to boost the market growth in the region

Read 109 page research report with ToC on "Light Sensor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Function (Proximity Detection, Gesture Recognition), By Output (Digital, Analog), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/light-sensor-market

