 

DGAP-Adhoc BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG issues new forecast for the 2020 financial year

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
03.11.2020, 11:23  |  41   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast/9 Month figures
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG issues new forecast for the 2020 financial year

03-Nov-2020 / 11:23 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schrobenhausen, Germany - The Management Board of BAUER Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE0005168108) today approved a new forecast for the 2020 financial year today based on updated projections. This forecast takes into account the preliminary business figures available for the first nine months of 2020 as well as the financial impacts caused by termination of the joint venture with Schlumberger and the sale of Esau & Hueber GmbH.

According to the preliminary figures, total Group revenues as of September 30, 2020 amounted to EUR 1.1 billion (previous year: EUR 1.24 billion), EBIT was EUR 21.6 million (previous year: EUR 48.5 million) and earnings after tax were EUR -13.2 million (previous year: EUR -0.4 million).

At the end of 2019, the Group reported total Group revenues of EUR 1.59 billion, EBIT of EUR 22.5 million and earnings after tax of EUR -36.6 million.

For the 2020 financial year, the Management Board of BAUER AG now expects total Group revenues of around EUR 1.5 billion, EBIT approximately the same as the previous year and negative earnings after tax that are anticipated to be significantly better than the previous year and better than EUR -20 million.

Due to rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic and the associated high degree of uncertainty concerning further impacts on the course of business of BAUER Group, the Management Board of BAUER AG withdrew the forecast issued with the 2019 Annual Report on July 17, 2020.

The new forecast was prepared assuming that countries will not implement stricter measures to curb the pandemic and thereby negatively impact our construction business or equipment sales.

The complete quarterly statement 9M/Q3 2020 will be published on November 13, 2020.


The methods for calculating the total Group revenues can be found in the notes to the 2019 Annual Report on p. 94: https://www.bauer.de/export/shared/documents/pdf/investor_relations/an ...


Contact:
Christopher Wolf
Investor Relations
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Strasse 1
86529 Schrobenhausen, Germany
Phone: +49 8252 97-1797
Fax: +49 8252 97-2900
investor.relations@bauer.de
www.bauer.de

03-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Straße 1
86529 Schrobenhausen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8252 97 1218
Fax: +49 (0)8252 97 2900
E-mail: investor.relations@bauer.de
Internet: www.bauer.de
ISIN: DE0005168108
WKN: 516810
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1145022

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1145022  03-Nov-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1145022&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetBauer Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Bauer AG - IPO eines 200 Jahre alten Familienunternehmen.

Diskussion: DGAP-Stimmrechte: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG issues new forecast for the 2020 financial year DGAP-Ad-hoc: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast/9 Month figures BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG issues new forecast for the 2020 financial year 03-Nov-2020 / 11:23 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Plötzlicher Todesfall: SNP trauert um CEO und Unternehmensgründer
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac berichtet positive Phase-1-Interimsdaten für seinen COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten ...
DGAP-DD: publity AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: windeln.de SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Q3 2020: HelloFresh SE verzeichnet erneut ein Rekord-Quartal
DGAP-News: SFC Energy: Simark Controls erhält Auftrag eines kanadischen Gasförder-Unternehmens über EFOY ...
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac Reports Positive Interim Phase 1 Data for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV
DGAP-Adhoc: Unexpected Death: SNP mourns the death of CEO and founder of the company
DGAP-News: Manz AG in den ersten neun Monaten 2020 mit positiver Ergebnisentwicklung
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Sehr deutliche Umsatzsteigerung in Q3 und im 9-Monatszeitraum 2020
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mega-Akquise abgeschlossen - 40 Mio. Unzen Gold- und Palladium Projekt wechselt den Besitzer - ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz mit Antigen-Test über Plan
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
AIXTRON beteiligt sich an Forschungsprojekt Augmented Reality in der technischen Dokumentation / ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric erhält EUR 52,8 Millionen zur weiteren Positionierung als marktführender Hersteller ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:23 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG gibt neue Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 (deutsch)
11:23 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG gibt neue Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
12.10.20
Bauer ordnet US-Tiefbohrgeschäft neu
10.10.20
Bayer, Baidu, Bauer AG: Bei welcher Aktie smarte Anleger nun zuschlagen
09.10.20
DGAP-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER Gruppe richtet Strategie im Bereich Tiefbohrtechnik neu aus und ergänzt Maschinengeschäft in den USA (deutsch)
09.10.20
DGAP-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER Group repositions strategy in the area of deep drilling technology and expands the equipment business in the USA
09.10.20
DGAP-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER Gruppe richtet Strategie im Bereich Tiefbohrtechnik neu aus und ergänzt Maschinengeschäft in den USA

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
1.774
Bauer AG - IPO eines 200 Jahre alten Familienunternehmen.
28.10.20
23
DGAP-Stimmrechte: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch)