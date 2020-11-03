Amadeus FiRe AG expands the Management Board and appoints Chairman of the Management Board

Frankfurt/Main, 3 November 2020. Amadeus FiRe AG has expanded the company's Management Board by adding a COO Training & Education from two to three members. Amadeus FiRe is creating a separate responsibility for the operating business in the Management Board as part of the growth course it has pursued in the training segment. The Supervisory Board and the Management Board are convinced that the expansion will enable the company to optimally take advantage of opportunities in the area of training and education.

At the same time, Robert von Wülfing, member of the Management Board of Amadeus FiRe AG since 2012 and currently Spokesman of the Management Board, was appointed Chairman of the Management Board as of today.

The Management Board member in charge of Training will be Thomas Surwald. Prior to his promotion, Thomas Surwald was Managing Director of Comcave Holding GmbH since 2016 and has transformed the company into a very successful and professional growth organisation. Through the acquisition of the Comcave Group by Amadeus FiRe in December 2019, Thomas Surwald has already been an active part of the management within the Amadeus FiRe Group for almost a year. Alongside the leadership and integration of Comcave, Thomas Surwald played a decisive role in the initiation and implementation of the acquisition of GFN GmbH, which was last completed in September 2020. He is now also responsible for the integration which is currently underway.

Before joining Comcave, Thomas Surwald, a graduate in business engineering, held various management positions in the Raab Karcher Group, the cable network operator Unitymedia, 1&1 Internet AG and, most recently since 2010, as a member of the management of TecDAX company QSC AG. There he accompanied the restructuring of the company from a telecommunication to an IT and cloud service provider within the framework of the digitalisation of business models.

With the appointment of Thomas Surwald as "COO Training", the Amadeus FiRe Group is underlining the growing importance of training within the Group. The strategic success factor of both business segments, training and personnel services, are valuable qualifications and labor market-relevant skills in the commercial, administrative and IT sectors. The Supervisory Board and the Management Board are convinced that the new personnel setup will enable the Amadeus FiRe Group to continue its positive development in the long term and also to leverage synergies between the segments.

