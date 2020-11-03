 

Fan Pass Concludes Another Successful Event as Artists Perform for Fans During Halloween Streaming Showcase

Company looks forward to additional holiday-themed events as a New Year Approaches

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”) is pleased to provide a recap and announce the results of its Halloween event, which featured performances by several artists who recently approved their artist channels on the Fan Pass platform and now have the ability to schedule, promote and hold virtual events.

On Oct. 31, the Company’s virtual venue hosted live stream performances by artists S-mack (x2), Mamd, R.T.A and Ball Hog Beats, providing each artist with their own virtual stage tailored to the unique style and sound of each.

Spanning over three full hours, the events generated additional content for each artist channel as well as the Fan Pass platform in general. The performances are now available to fans via the Fan Pass app or the Fan Pass website http://www.fanpasslive.com and can be viewed using the “Live On Demand” playback feature.

“We, along with our friends, family and staff, enjoyed viewing each one of these performances. Even more enjoyable was the excitement expressed in discussions centering on all Fan Pass has to offer, and we envision a bright future for the platform and our brand. In total, the events generated over 15,933 impressions by approximately 124 users, as well as attracting more than 545 fan interactions with artist content, which continues to show traction and display how our model works. We believe our vision is already beginning to redefine the artist-fan relationship as we push forward to support each artist at every level and work to simultaneously uncover new revenue opportunities for them. Thank you to all our performers, their fans and our shareholders for your support,” said Friendable CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr.  

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable Inc. (FDBL) is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on connecting and engaging users through its proprietary mobile and desktop applications. Launched July 24, 2020, the Company’s flagship offering is designed to help artists engage with their fans around the world and earn revenue while doing so. The Live Streaming platform supports artists at all levels, providing exclusive artist content "channels," live event streaming, promotional support, fan subscriptions and custom merchandise designs, all of which are revenue streams for each artist.

