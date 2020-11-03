 

FPT Industrial, IVECO and Snam agreement for the decarbonisation of transport using biomobility and hydrogen

San Donato Milanese (MI)/Turin, November 3, 2020

FPT Industrial and IVECO, the two CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) brands that design and manufacture powertrains and commercial vehicles respectively, together with Snam, one of the world’s leading energy infrastructure operators, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for technological and commercial cooperation in order to contribute to the decarbonisation of the transport sector both in Italy and internationally by developing biomobility (biogas and natural gas) and hydrogen.

Firstly, the understanding calls for a collaboration between the three partners – active along the entire supply chain, from engines (with FPT Industrial) and commercial vehicles (IVECO) to distribution infrastructure and services (Snam, via Snam4Mobility) – to promote the central role of mobility with natural gas (bioCNG and bioLNG) and hydrogen. This will include innovative business models aimed at offering end-to-end solutions for light- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, as well as buses.

The aim is to develop integrated sustainable mobility to promote further use of alternative drive vehicles, with a shared strategy of collaborative development of vehicles and distribution network. In this way, the collaboration will also focus on compiling studies designed to plan and experiment with innovative refuelling solutions, technologies and infrastructure for fleets and professional customers.

Furthermore, FPT Industrial, IVECO and Snam plan to collaborate on sustainable mobility projects in the field of local public transport and public utility. Within this context, further initiatives combining engagement and advocacy with institutions at a regional, national and European level will aim to facilitate the expansion of sustainable mobility solutions based on natural gas and hydrogen.

Alessio Torelli, CEO of Snam4Mobility, stated: “With this agreement, we aim to strengthen the role of natural gas as an immediate solution for reducing emissions, leveraging Italian leadership in this sector, and to develop biomethane, and subsequently hydrogen, as key solutions for sustainable mobility in the future, particularly in the case of heavy-duty vehicles. Through Snam4Mobility, we are building an increasingly widespread distribution infrastructure which is already at the service of biomobility and will soon be for hydrogen. Through our commercial partnerships, such as the one we are undertaking with FPT Industrial and IVECO, we want to collaborate with key players in the sector to grow and develop technology within the value chain at an international level, helping to reduce polluting emissions and achieve climate change objectives for the benefit of the community”.

