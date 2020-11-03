 

DGAP-Adhoc Epigenomics AG: Capital reduction and further authorization to issue convertible bonds with backstop investor planned

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
03.11.2020, 11:48  |  71   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/AGM/EGM
Epigenomics AG: Capital reduction and further authorization to issue convertible bonds with backstop investor planned

03-Nov-2020 / 11:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Capital reduction and further authorization to issue convertible bonds with backstop investor planned

Berlin, November 3, 2020 - Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company") plans to propose to the extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, which is to be convened on November 27, 2020 and conducted as a virtual general meeting, in addition to the notification of loss pursuant to Section 92 par. 1 AktG, the reduction of the share capital to EUR 5,891,230.00 and a further authorization to issue convertible bonds in a nominal amount of up to EUR 5.5 million.

The capital reduction is to take place in two steps. First, the share capital shall be reduced by EUR 6.00 from EUR 47,129,846.00 to EUR 47,129,840.00 by withdrawing six treasury shares acquired free of charge. Secondly, the share capital of the Company shall be reduced by means of an ordinary capital reduction in accordance with Section 222 et seq. AktG by EUR 41,238,610.00 from EUR 47,129,840.00 to EUR 5,891,230.00. The ordinary capital reduction shall be carried out by combining the shares of the Company in the ratio 8:1. The ordinary capital reduction serves partly to cover losses and partly to allocate to the Company's capital reserves.

The new authorization to issue convertible bonds with a nominal value of up to EUR 5.5 million, which is also to be proposed to the extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, shall be limited until March 31, 2021. It stipulates a term of the convertible bonds of about three years. If the bonds have not been previously converted, there is a conversion obligation at the end of the term. The conversion price per no-par value share of the Company amounts to EUR 1.10. Under the authorization, conversion rights and obligations can accordingly be established for up to 5,000,000 new no-par value shares of the Company. There will be no adjustment of the conditions, in particular the conversion price, in the event of the capital reductions which will also be proposed to the extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting. In the event that the authorization is exercised, the shareholders shall be granted the subscription right (subject to the exclusion of the subscription right for fractional amounts) and an over-subscription right. In accordance with the authorization, the convertible bonds will be issued at their nominal amount and will not bear interest.

Seite 1 von 3
Epigenomics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: EPIGENOMICS N Helden
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Epigenomics AG: Capital reduction and further authorization to issue convertible bonds with backstop investor planned DGAP-Ad-hoc: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/AGM/EGM Epigenomics AG: Capital reduction and further authorization to issue convertible bonds with backstop investor planned 03-Nov-2020 / 11:48 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Plötzlicher Todesfall: SNP trauert um CEO und Unternehmensgründer
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac berichtet positive Phase-1-Interimsdaten für seinen COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten ...
DGAP-DD: publity AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: windeln.de SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Q3 2020: HelloFresh SE verzeichnet erneut ein Rekord-Quartal
DGAP-News: SFC Energy: Simark Controls erhält Auftrag eines kanadischen Gasförder-Unternehmens über EFOY ...
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac Reports Positive Interim Phase 1 Data for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV
DGAP-Adhoc: Unexpected Death: SNP mourns the death of CEO and founder of the company
DGAP-News: Manz AG in den ersten neun Monaten 2020 mit positiver Ergebnisentwicklung
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Sehr deutliche Umsatzsteigerung in Q3 und im 9-Monatszeitraum 2020
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mega-Akquise abgeschlossen - 40 Mio. Unzen Gold- und Palladium Projekt wechselt den Besitzer - ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz mit Antigen-Test über Plan
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
AIXTRON beteiligt sich an Forschungsprojekt Augmented Reality in der technischen Dokumentation / ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric erhält EUR 52,8 Millionen zur weiteren Positionierung als marktführender Hersteller ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:48 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Kapitalherabsetzung und weitere Ermächtigung zur Ausgabe von Wandelschuldschreibungen mit Backstop-Investor geplant (deutsch)
11:48 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Kapitalherabsetzung und weitere Ermächtigung zur Ausgabe von Wandelschuldschreibungen mit Backstop-Investor geplant
26.10.20
Epigenomics: Jetzt auch noch eine Verlustanzeige…
26.10.20
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG deutsch
26.10.20
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG english
26.10.20
Epigenomics: Hedgefonds und Großaktionär flüchtet aus der Aktie
26.10.20
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG: Verlustanzeige nach § 92 Abs. 1 AktG (deutsch)
26.10.20
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG: Verlustanzeige nach § 92 Abs. 1 AktG
26.10.20
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG: Notice of Loss pursuant to § 92 par. 1 AktG
21.10.20
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG english

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:08 Uhr
48.609
EPIGENOMICS N Helden