 

Trina Solar Launches 405W+ Vertex S Module Series with an Expected Capacity of 15GW in 2023

Universal solution for residential and commercial applications, the Vertex S boasts ultra-high performance despite its small size profile

CHANGZHOU, China, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 3, 2020, Trina Solar, a leading global PV and smart energy solution provider, announced the launch of Vertex S, the latest in their high-efficiency PV module series for residential and commercial rooftop applications. The new series features innovative Vertex technology to increase the output power of distributed energy products beyond 405W. Vertex S is a universal solution intended for distributed photovoltaic power plants, available in a range of customizable options, and caters to the needs of both residential and commercial customers. Following in the wake of ground-based power plants, the distributed comprehensive upgrade to the 405W Vertex technology platform heralds the beginning of a new ultra-high power era for distributed photovoltaic systems and the photovoltaic industry as a whole.

As the installed capacity for distributed photovoltaic systems continues growing, there is an urgent need for photovoltaic module products that are able to support this trend. Trina Solar's 405W+ Vertex S meets the module requirements of typical distributed photovoltaic systems and excels in key areas such as power (efficiency), size, weight, appearance, ease of installation, load, reliability and safety.

With this latest addition to the Vertex product range, Trina Solar takes the next logical step in its innovation leadership. The cutting-edge Vertex technology platform combines 210mm wafers, multi-busbar design, non-destructive cutting and high density packing. By introducing this platform to the new Vertex S family, Trina Solar is able to boost Vertex S's output power to more than 405Wp, a power increase of up to 60Wp or 17% compared with previous product generations. Module efficiency has also increased by 1% to more than 21%.

With Vertex S, Trina Solar has created a universal solution for rooftops with a high degree of performance and flexibility. The product series is designed for compatibility with existing mainstream mounting systems, optimizers and inverters for residential and commercial application. The product has a dimension of 1754mm x 1096mm and weighs at 21kg. Electrical parameters are kept within the operating limits of standard inverters. The Vertex S product family comes in three versions: the DE09, DE09.05 and DE09.08. Each of these modules has been designed to feature an easy-to-handle format and light weight for ease of rooftop mounting.

