 

Itamar Medical to Report Third Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

CAESAREA, Israel, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itamar Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: ITMR) (TASE: ITMR), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of non-invasive medical devices and solutions to aid in the diagnosis of respiratory sleep disorders, announced today that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter 2020 before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call that day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, 3:00 p.m. Israel Time to review financial results and provide a corporate update. The call will be hosted by Gilad Glick, President and CEO, and Shy Basson, CFO.

To listen live via webcast, please visit https://ir.itamar-medical.com/.

To participate via phone, please use the following dial in information:
U.S. toll-free: 833-519-1272
International: 914-800-3844
Israel toll-free: 1-809-457-877
Conference ID: 7976547

Please log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The archived webcast will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website for at least 60 days following the call.

About Itamar Medical Ltd.
Itamar Medical is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of non-invasive medical devices and solutions to aid in the diagnosis of respiratory sleep disorders. Itamar Medical commercializes a digital healthcare platform to facilitate the continuum of care for effective sleep apnea management with a focus on the core sleep, cardiology and direct to consumer markets. Itamar Medical offers a Total Sleep Solution to help physicians provide comprehensive sleep apnea management in a variety of clinical environments to optimize patient care and reduce healthcare system costs. Itamar Medical is a public company traded on the Nasdaq and on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges, and is based in Caesarea, Israel with U.S. headquarters based in Atlanta, GA. For additional information visit www.itamar-medical.com.

Itamar Medical Investor Relations Contact (U.S.)
Leigh Salvo or Caroline Paul
Gilmartin Group
Phone: +1-415-937-5412
investors@itamar-medical.com


19.10.20
Itamar Medical Announces Appointment of Shane Brown as President – U.S.
13.10.20
Itamar Medical Announces Third Quarter Preliminary Revenue Results and Reinstates Revenue Guidance for Full Year 2020