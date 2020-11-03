Coloplast A/S - Announcement no. 10/2020 - Full-year Financial Results 2019/20

Back to organic growth in Q4 2019/20. In 2020/21 we expect 7-8% organic growth and 31-32% EBIT margin.

We expect organic revenue growth of 7-8% at constant exchange rates. Reported growth in DKK is expected to be 4-5%.

The reported margin in DKK is expected to be 31-32%. The EBIT margin guidance reflects additional incremental investments of up to 2% of revenue for innovation and sales and marketing initiatives and continued prudent cost management.

Capital expenditure is expected to be around DKK 1.1 billion.

The effective tax rate is expected to be around 23%.

﻿Conference call

Coloplast will host a conference call on Tuesday, 3 November 2020 at 15.00 CET. The call is expected to last about one hour.

To actively participate in the Q&A session please call +45 3544 5577, +44 3333 000 804 or +1 631 913 1422. The participant PIN code is 84248229#.

Access the conference call webcast directly here:

https://getvisualtv.net/stream/?coloplast-ywk6r28f0n





Coloplast develops products and services that make life easier for people with very personal and private medical conditions. Working closely with the people who use our products, we create solutions that are sensitive to their special needs. We call this intimate health care. Our business includes Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Wound and Skin Care and Interventional Urology. We operate globally and employ about 12,500 employees.

