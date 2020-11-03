 

NORBIT - Termination of market making agreement

NORBIT ASA has today terminated its market-making agreement with Pareto Securities AS. The last day of participation will be 3 January 2021.
  
For further queries, please contact:
Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA
NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches. The company's business is structured to address its key markets; Oceans is offering tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets, Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS) is offering connectivity solutions for vehicle identification and tracking, and Product Innovation and Realization (PIR) is offering R&D services and contract manufacturing to key customers.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, with manufacturing facilities in Selbu and Røros, Norway and 14 offices and subsidiaries around the world.

For more information: www.norbit.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Disclaimer

28.10.20
NORBIT - Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by NORBIT ASA
28.10.20
NORBIT – Results for the third quarter of 2020
27.10.20
NORBIT is strengthening its position within maritime environmental monitoring
20.10.20
NORBIT ASA - Invitation to presentation of results for the third quarter of 2020