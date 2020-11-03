Infosys InStep Ranked as the 'Best Internship Program' Three Years in a Row

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Career advancement, networking and

international opportunities valued highly by interns



Infosys (http://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in

next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that its

flagship global internship program, InStep, was ranked number one in the 'Best

Overall Internship Program' category in the 2021 Vault Internship Rankings

published by Vault.com

(https://www.vault.com/best-internships-rankings-search/top-100-internships) -a

career intelligence organization. Infosys is the only global organization to

have received this ranking three times in a row.



InStep also earned the first rank in the following categories:





1. Best internship for the Tech and Engineering industry2. Best Internship for Quality of Life, Compensation and Benefits, EmploymentProspects and Quality of Assignments3. Best Internship by role for Computer Science, Software Development andSoftware Engineering4. Best Internship for Overall DiversityAccording to Vault's survey, interns who completed the InStep program mentionedthat their top three reasons for choosing the program were career advancement intheir chosen industry, networking opportunities, and availing internationalopportunities.While announcing the rankings, the Editors at Vault said , "The InStepinternship program held the top spot for an unprecedented third year in a row.InStep interns gave their programs rave reviews, saying the best parts of theirprograms included the fantastic people, talks with leaders, interestingprojects, ability to make a genuine impact, focus on self-development and newtechnologies, and continuous mentorship throughout the course of theinternship."In the wake of the global medical crisis, Infosys InStep is being conducted in ahybrid model this year, with most interns working remotely throughout the courseof the program. Infosys InStep has brought together the power of digitalplatforms and learning tools to ensure the safety of interns and deliver on itscommitment to provide them the best learning experience, across geographies. Toensure a seamless interface with project managers, interns have been givenaccess to a customized virtual platform. They also have access to virtualexperiences such as live leadership talks, hackathons, networking events, andwebinars, ensuring holistic learning throughout the program.Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys , said, "As the world adopts newways of working amid these unprecedented times, Infosys remained committed to