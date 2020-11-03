Infosys InStep Ranked as the 'Best Internship Program' Three Years in a Row
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 03.11.2020, 12:20 | 81 | 0 |
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Career advancement, networking and
international opportunities valued highly by interns
Infosys (http://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in
next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that its
flagship global internship program, InStep, was ranked number one in the 'Best
Overall Internship Program' category in the 2021 Vault Internship Rankings
published by Vault.com
(https://www.vault.com/best-internships-rankings-search/top-100-internships) -a
career intelligence organization. Infosys is the only global organization to
have received this ranking three times in a row.
InStep also earned the first rank in the following categories:
international opportunities valued highly by interns
Infosys (http://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in
next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that its
flagship global internship program, InStep, was ranked number one in the 'Best
Overall Internship Program' category in the 2021 Vault Internship Rankings
published by Vault.com
(https://www.vault.com/best-internships-rankings-search/top-100-internships) -a
career intelligence organization. Infosys is the only global organization to
have received this ranking three times in a row.
InStep also earned the first rank in the following categories:
1. Best internship for the Tech and Engineering industry
2. Best Internship for Quality of Life, Compensation and Benefits, Employment
Prospects and Quality of Assignments
3. Best Internship by role for Computer Science, Software Development and
Software Engineering
4. Best Internship for Overall Diversity
According to Vault's survey, interns who completed the InStep program mentioned
that their top three reasons for choosing the program were career advancement in
their chosen industry, networking opportunities, and availing international
opportunities.
While announcing the rankings, the Editors at Vault said , "The InStep
internship program held the top spot for an unprecedented third year in a row.
InStep interns gave their programs rave reviews, saying the best parts of their
programs included the fantastic people, talks with leaders, interesting
projects, ability to make a genuine impact, focus on self-development and new
technologies, and continuous mentorship throughout the course of the
internship."
In the wake of the global medical crisis, Infosys InStep is being conducted in a
hybrid model this year, with most interns working remotely throughout the course
of the program. Infosys InStep has brought together the power of digital
platforms and learning tools to ensure the safety of interns and deliver on its
commitment to provide them the best learning experience, across geographies. To
ensure a seamless interface with project managers, interns have been given
access to a customized virtual platform. They also have access to virtual
experiences such as live leadership talks, hackathons, networking events, and
webinars, ensuring holistic learning throughout the program.
Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys , said, "As the world adopts new
ways of working amid these unprecedented times, Infosys remained committed to
2. Best Internship for Quality of Life, Compensation and Benefits, Employment
Prospects and Quality of Assignments
3. Best Internship by role for Computer Science, Software Development and
Software Engineering
4. Best Internship for Overall Diversity
According to Vault's survey, interns who completed the InStep program mentioned
that their top three reasons for choosing the program were career advancement in
their chosen industry, networking opportunities, and availing international
opportunities.
While announcing the rankings, the Editors at Vault said , "The InStep
internship program held the top spot for an unprecedented third year in a row.
InStep interns gave their programs rave reviews, saying the best parts of their
programs included the fantastic people, talks with leaders, interesting
projects, ability to make a genuine impact, focus on self-development and new
technologies, and continuous mentorship throughout the course of the
internship."
In the wake of the global medical crisis, Infosys InStep is being conducted in a
hybrid model this year, with most interns working remotely throughout the course
of the program. Infosys InStep has brought together the power of digital
platforms and learning tools to ensure the safety of interns and deliver on its
commitment to provide them the best learning experience, across geographies. To
ensure a seamless interface with project managers, interns have been given
access to a customized virtual platform. They also have access to virtual
experiences such as live leadership talks, hackathons, networking events, and
webinars, ensuring holistic learning throughout the program.
Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys , said, "As the world adopts new
ways of working amid these unprecedented times, Infosys remained committed to
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0