 

Infosys InStep Ranked as the 'Best Internship Program' Three Years in a Row

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
03.11.2020, 12:20  |  81   |   |   
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Career advancement, networking and
international opportunities valued highly by interns

Infosys (http://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in
next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that its
flagship global internship program, InStep, was ranked number one in the 'Best
Overall Internship Program' category in the 2021 Vault Internship Rankings
published by Vault.com
(https://www.vault.com/best-internships-rankings-search/top-100-internships) -a
career intelligence organization. Infosys is the only global organization to
have received this ranking three times in a row.

InStep also earned the first rank in the following categories:

1. Best internship for the Tech and Engineering industry
2. Best Internship for Quality of Life, Compensation and Benefits, Employment
Prospects and Quality of Assignments
3. Best Internship by role for Computer Science, Software Development and
Software Engineering
4. Best Internship for Overall Diversity

According to Vault's survey, interns who completed the InStep program mentioned
that their top three reasons for choosing the program were career advancement in
their chosen industry, networking opportunities, and availing international
opportunities.

While announcing the rankings, the Editors at Vault said , "The InStep
internship program held the top spot for an unprecedented third year in a row.
InStep interns gave their programs rave reviews, saying the best parts of their
programs included the fantastic people, talks with leaders, interesting
projects, ability to make a genuine impact, focus on self-development and new
technologies, and continuous mentorship throughout the course of the
internship."

In the wake of the global medical crisis, Infosys InStep is being conducted in a
hybrid model this year, with most interns working remotely throughout the course
of the program. Infosys InStep has brought together the power of digital
platforms and learning tools to ensure the safety of interns and deliver on its
commitment to provide them the best learning experience, across geographies. To
ensure a seamless interface with project managers, interns have been given
access to a customized virtual platform. They also have access to virtual
experiences such as live leadership talks, hackathons, networking events, and
webinars, ensuring holistic learning throughout the program.

Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys , said, "As the world adopts new
ways of working amid these unprecedented times, Infosys remained committed to
Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Infosys InStep Ranked as the 'Best Internship Program' Three Years in a Row Career advancement, networking and international opportunities valued highly by interns Infosys (http://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that its flagship global …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Peter Villa verlässt die SCHUFA Holding AG
EANS-News: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / AT&S weiter auf ...
Sind Elektroautos klimafreundlicher? - Klimaschutzorganisation myclimate stellt neuen Autorechner ...
Sartorius schließt den Erwerb von BIA Separations ab
ASICLine stellt 5nm-ASIC-Miner vor
Regierungschefinnen und Regierungschefs der Länder unterzeichnen Glücksspielstaatsvertrag 2021 / Deutsche Automatenwirtschaft: Länder sind am Zug
Bundesgerichtshof entscheidet in spektakulärem Urteil beim Kfz Widerruf zugunsten der ...
StepStone Gehalts- und Kostencheck: Wo es sich in Deutschland finanziell am besten leben lässt
EANS-DD: European Lithium Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial ...
EU-Agrarsubventionen: Regierungsberater wollen über Verteilung mitentscheiden
Titel
Westfalen-Blatt: Co-Chef des Fleischkonzerns Tönnies muss gehen
Private Altersvorsorge ist wichtiger denn je: Die Rente nach der Pandemie
Neue Studie zeigt: Jeder vierte Beschäftigte würde rassistische Vorfälle nicht den Vorgesetzten melden
Grüne Revolution - Milliarden Insekten, Spinnentiere und Milben sorgen in Andalusien für ...
Mitsubishi Power liefert erste Festoxid-Brennstoffzelle nach Europa / Hocheffiziente Anlage wird ...
Chef des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts: Impfstoff-Zulassungen Anfang 2021
Umfrage: Immer weniger Deutsche nutzen Kryptowährungen (FOTO)
Neuer Topdiesel für den SKODA OCTAVIA RS: 2,0 TDI EVO leistet 147 kW (200 PS) und 400 Nm (FOTO)
Bekannteste mediterran-türkische Marke Baktat geht nach dem phänomenalen Aufbauprozess ...
PwC Digital Trust Insights 2021: COVID-19 befördert Cybersicherheit in die Chefetage
Titel
Trusted Shops Abmahnumfrage 2020: Eine Abmahnung kostet 1.790 Euro
Jahres-Info am 12.11. bei dm: herzliche Einladung zur Teilnahme / Corona-Antiköpertest ab sofort bei dm erhältlich ...
Kapitaler Fehler, Kommentar zu SAP von Sebastian Schmid
Befristet: Vermieter können bis zu 20 Prozent mehr abschreiben (FOTO)
Start der neuen Online-Reisebuchungsplattform travelWorld
EnergieFusion in Sachsen: Größter kommunaler Versorger Ostdeutschlands entsteht
Nikotinkonsumenten gefragt! / Was bedeuten die Änderungen der EU-Richtlinien Tabakprodukte und ...
Baugewerbe: Einheitliche Corona-Regeln für ganz Deutschland! / Kein Lockdown durch die Hintertür ...
Negativzinsen: Mehr als 300 Banken und Sparkassen erheben Strafzinsen auf Einlagen
Westfalen-Blatt: Co-Chef des Fleischkonzerns Tönnies muss gehen
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:33 Uhr
Ferrari verdient trotz weniger Auslieferungen etwas mehr und wird optimistischer
13:32 Uhr
DGAP-Stimmrechte: windeln.de SE (deutsch)
13:32 Uhr
Bei Aus- und Neubau von Autobahnen in Deutschland droht Finanzlücke
13:32 Uhr
Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation Announces Delivery of One VLCC
13:31 Uhr
Bundesverwaltungsgericht weist Klagen gegen Ostseetunnel ab
13:31 Uhr
Telenav Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
13:30 Uhr
Devisen: Devisenmarkt: Lichter aus in Europa, Spotlight an in den USA
13:30 Uhr
XOMA Acquires Royalty Interest in Four Lysosomal Storage Disorder Enzymes Being Developed Under the Chiesi Group–Bioasis Strategic Alliance
13:30 Uhr
Harpoon Therapeutics Appoints Omer Siddiqui as VP Development Operations and Project Management
13:30 Uhr
GW Pharmaceuticals plc Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Progress