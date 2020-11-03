 

Invitation to Presentation of SimCorp’s Q3 2020 Interim Report

Press release

SimCorp will publish its interim report for Q3 2020 to NASDAQ Copenhagen on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at around 8:00 am (CET).

SimCorp’s Executive Management Board will present the report at a conference call the same day at 11.00 am (CET). Please use any of the following phone numbers to dial in to the conference call:

From Denmark: +45 3272 0417
From USA: + 1 646 741 3167
From other countries: +44 (0) 2071 928338
Pin code to access the call: 6677753


At the end of the presentation there will be a Q&A session. It will also be possible to follow the presentation via this link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9g6c46eg

The presentation will be available prior to the conference call via SimCorp’s website:
http://www.simcorp.com/en/about/investor/presentations-and-events/quar ....

SimCorp A/S


