Westlake Chemical Partners LP Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

As a result of the impact from the force majeure event, which includes the benefit of the ethylene sales agreement and lower production costs, as well as lower third-party sales volumes and increased maintenance expense, net income attributable to the Partnership in the third quarter of 2020 of $18.5 million increased by $3.6 million compared to third quarter 2019 net income attributable to the Partnership of $14.9 million. Cash flows from operating activities in the third quarter of 2020 were $117.2 million, a decrease of $4.3 million compared to third quarter 2019 cash flows from operating activities of $121.5 million. This decrease in cash flows from operating activities was primarily due to an increase in working capital. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, MLP distributable cash flow of $21.2 million increased by $0.7 million from third quarter 2019 MLP distributable cash flow of $20.5 million. The increase in MLP distributable cash flow was primarily attributable to higher earnings and lower interest expense, partially offset by higher reserves for turnaround expense.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE: WLKP) (the "Partnership") today reported net income attributable to the Partnership of $18.5 million, or $0.53 per limited partner unit, for the three months ended September 30, 2020. In connection with Hurricane Laura, which struck Lake Charles, Louisiana on August 27, 2020, Westlake Chemical OpCo LP ("OpCo") declared a force majeure event with respect to its Petro 1 and Petro 2 facilities located in Lake Charles under OpCo's ethylene sales agreement with Westlake Chemical Corporation ("Westlake Chemical"). Under this agreement, Westlake Chemical is obligated to purchase a defined amount of ethylene from OpCo each calendar year at cost plus a fixed price per pound. In the third quarter, Westlake Chemical was obligated to pay OpCo the fixed margin and certain other costs associated with ethylene that OpCo would have produced but could not as a result of this force majeure event. As a result of this agreement, net income in the third quarter of 2020 included a benefit of $41.3 million related to the fixed margin and certain other costs to which OpCo is entitled for the ethylene that it would have sold to Westlake Chemical had the force majeure event not occurred.

Third quarter 2020 net income attributable to the Partnership of $18.5 million increased by $3.6 million from second quarter 2020 net income attributable to the Partnership of $14.9 million. The increase in net income attributable to the Partnership was primarily due to the impact of the force majeure event and lower interest expense. Third quarter 2020 cash flows from operating activities of $117.2 million increased by $4.4 million compared to second quarter 2020 cash flows from operating activities of $112.8 million. The increase in cash flows from operating activities was primarily attributable to higher earnings and lower interest expense. Third quarter 2020 MLP distributable cash flow of $21.2 million increased by $4.3 million compared to second quarter 2020 MLP distributable cash flow of $16.9 million. The increase in MLP distributable cash flow was primarily due to higher earnings.

Net income attributable to the Partnership of $51.1 million, or $1.45 per limited partner unit, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased by $7.5 million compared to the first nine months of 2019 net income attributable to the Partnership of $43.6 million. The increase in net income attributable to the Partnership was due to the impact of the force majeure event and lower interest expense, partially offset by lower ethylene production costs and lower third-party sales. Cash flows from operating activities in the first nine months of 2020 of $340.9 million increased by $5.7 million compared to the first nine months of 2019 cash flows from operating activities of $335.2 million due to the higher earnings during the current-year period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, MLP distributable cash flow of $56.4 million increased by $2.0 million compared to the first nine months of 2019 MLP distributable cash flow of $54.4 million. The increase in MLP distributable cash flow as compared to the prior-year period was primarily attributable to the Partnership's higher earnings and lower interest expense, partially offset by higher reserves for turnaround expense.

"In August, Southwest Louisiana was severely impacted by Hurricane Laura, resulting in significant damage to the power and utility infrastructure in the region as well as many of the homes of our employees. Hurricane Laura was one of the strongest hurricanes to hit the Gulf Coast in over 40 years. But due to the dedication of our employees at these facilities, we were able to quickly begin the process of resuming operations at our facilities. I would like to say a special thank you to these employees," said Albert Chao, President and Chief Executive Officer. "While the extensive damage to the infrastructure in the Lake Charles area led to production outages at our Petro 1 and Petro 2 facilities, our long-term ethylene sales agreement with Westlake Chemical enabled us to continue to deliver reliable earnings and cash flow for the quarter, which provides us the ability to deliver predictable distributions to our unitholders."

OpCo's Ethylene Sales Agreement with Westlake Chemical is designed to provide for stable and predictable cash flows. The agreement provides that 95% of OpCo's ethylene production is sold to Westlake Chemical for a cash margin of $0.10 per pound, net of operating costs, maintenance capital expenditures and reserves for future turnaround expenditures.

On October 30, 2020, the Partnership announced that the Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC had approved a quarterly distribution for the third quarter of 2020 of $0.4714 per unit to be payable on November 24, 2020 to unitholders of record as of November 9, 2020, representing the 25th consecutive quarterly distribution to our unitholders. MLP distributable cash flow provided trailing twelve-month coverage of 1.13x the declared distributions for the third quarter of 2020.

The statements in this release and the related teleconference relating to matters that are not historical facts, such as those with respect to future distributions, earnings and cash flow are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially, based on factors including, but not limited to, the COVID-19 pandemic and the response thereto; operating difficulties; the volume of ethylene that we are able to sell; the price at which we are able to sell ethylene; changes in the price and availability of feedstocks; changes in prevailing economic conditions; actions and commitments of Westlake Chemical Corporation; actions of third parties; inclement or hazardous weather conditions, including flooding, and the physical impacts of climate change; environmental hazards; changes in laws and regulations (or the interpretation thereof); inability to acquire or maintain necessary permits; inability to obtain necessary production equipment or replacement parts; technical difficulties or failures; labor disputes; difficulty collecting receivables; inability of our customers to take delivery; fires, explosions or other industrial accidents; our ability to borrow funds and access capital markets; and other risk factors. For more detailed information about the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, please refer to the Partnership's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which was filed with the SEC in February 2020 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release makes reference to certain "non-GAAP" financial measures, such as MLP distributable cash flow and EBITDA. For this purpose, a non-GAAP financial measure is generally defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as a numerical measure of a registrant's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that (1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP") in the statement of income, balance sheet or statement of cash flows (or equivalent statements) of the registrant; or (2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented. We report our financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but believe that certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as MLP distributable cash flow and EBITDA, provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the underlying business trends and performance of our ongoing operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define MLP distributable cash flow as distributable cash flow less distributable cash flow attributable to Westlake's noncontrolling interest in OpCo and distributions attributable to the incentive distribution rights holder. MLP distributable cash flow does not reflect changes in working capital balances. We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. MLP distributable cash flow and EBITDA are non-GAAP supplemental financial measures that management and external users of our consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess our operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships, our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures and the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities. Reconciliations of MLP distributable cash flow to net income and to net cash provided by operating activities and of EBITDA to net income, income from operations and net cash provided by operating activities can be found in the financial schedules at the end of this press release.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP

Westlake Chemical Partners is a limited partnership formed by Westlake Chemical Corporation to operate, acquire and develop ethylene production facilities and other qualified assets. Headquartered in Houston, the Partnership owns a 22.8% interest in Westlake Chemical OpCo LP. Westlake Chemical OpCo LP's assets consist of three ethylene production facilities in Calvert City, Kentucky, and Lake Charles, Louisiana and an ethylene pipeline. For more information about Westlake Chemical Partners LP, please visit http://www.wlkpartners.com.

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP ("WESTLAKE PARTNERS") CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands of dollars, except per unit data) Revenue Net sales—Westlake Chemical Corporation ("Westlake") $ 217,763 $ 216,678 $ 660,022 $ 703,765 Net co-product, ethylene and other sales—third parties 14,206 33,247 60,996 115,308 Total net sales 231,969 249,925 721,018 819,073 Cost of sales 131,578 156,706 427,049 543,242 Gross profit 100,391 93,219 293,969 275,831 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,255 6,822 18,590 21,434 Income from operations 94,136 86,397 275,379 254,397 Other income (expense) Interest expense—Westlake (2,320 ) (4,411 ) (9,701 ) (15,436 ) Other income, net 17 565 725 2,533 Income before income taxes 91,833 82,551 266,403 241,494 Income tax provision (benefit) (15 ) 72 408 509 Net income 91,848 82,479 265,995 240,985 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in Westlake Chemical OpCo LP ("OpCo") 73,313 67,557 214,853 197,375 Net income attributable to Westlake Partners $ 18,535 $ 14,922 $ 51,142 $ 43,610 Net income per limited partners unit attributable to Westlake Partners (basic and diluted) Common units $ 0.53 $ 0.42 $ 1.45 $ 1.27 Distributions declared per unit $ 0.4714 $ 0.4646 $ 1.4142 $ 1.3677 MLP distributable cash flow $ 21,188 $ 20,452 $ 56,380 $ 54,429 Distributions declared Limited partner units—publicly and privately held $ 9,933 $ 9,787 $ 29,800 $ 28,812 Limited partner units—Westlake 6,658 6,561 19,972 19,315 Total distributions declared $ 16,591 $ 16,348 $ 49,772 $ 48,127 EBITDA $ 120,076 $ 113,643 $ 353,871 $ 337,312

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 (In thousands of dollars) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,331 $ 19,923 Receivable under the Investment Management Agreement—Westlake 191,241 162,773 Accounts receivable, net—Westlake 56,237 42,847 Accounts receivable, net—third parties 5,144 9,914 Inventories 1,652 2,484 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 557 470 Total current assets 278,162 238,411 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,060,840 1,102,995 Other assets, net 43,280 52,050 Total assets $ 1,382,282 $ 1,393,456 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities (accounts payable and accrued liabilities) $ 41,694 $ 38,849 Long-term debt payable to Westlake 399,674 399,674 Other liabilities 2,082 2,798 Total liabilities 443,450 441,321 Common unitholders—publicly and privately held 472,556 471,736 Common unitholder—Westlake 48,900 48,350 General partner—Westlake (242,572 ) (242,572 ) Total Westlake Partners partners' capital 278,884 277,514 Noncontrolling interest in OpCo 659,948 674,621 Total equity 938,832 952,135 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,382,282 $ 1,393,456

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 (In thousands of dollars) Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 265,995 $ 240,985 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 77,767 80,382 Other balance sheet changes (2,886 ) 13,787 Net cash provided by operating activities 340,876 335,154 Cash flows from investing activities Additions to property, plant and equipment (29,170 ) (30,028 ) Maturities of investments with Westlake under the Investment Management Agreement 276,000 405,445 Investments with Westlake under the Investment Management Agreement (305,000 ) (421,445 ) Other — 46 Net cash used for investing activities (58,170 ) (45,982 ) Cash flows from financing activities Net proceeds from private placement of common units — 62,661 Proceeds from debt payable to Westlake — 123,511 Repayment of debt payable to Westlake — (201,445 ) Quarterly distributions to noncontrolling interest retained in OpCo by Westlake (229,526 ) (229,260 ) Quarterly distributions to unitholders (49,772 ) (45,736 ) Net cash used for financing activities (279,298 ) (290,269 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,408 (1,097 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 19,923 19,744 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 23,331 $ 18,647

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP RECONCILIATION OF MLP DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO NET INCOME AND NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited) Three Months

Ended June 30, Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands of dollars) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 112,758 $ 117,157 $ 121,482 $ 340,876 $ 335,154 Changes in operating assets and liabilities and other (32,381 ) (25,309 ) (39,003 ) (74,881 ) (94,169 ) Net Income 80,377 91,848 82,479 265,995 240,985 Add: Depreciation, amortization and disposition of property, plant and equipment 26,164 26,476 26,582 78,767 80,787 Mark-to-market adjustment loss (gain) on derivative contracts 704 1,572 7,195 (215 ) 6,996 Less: Contribution to turnaround reserves (9,884 ) (9,890 ) (3,932 ) (29,697 ) (11,669 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (8,228 ) (6,509 ) (5,568 ) (25,858 ) (28,613 ) Distributable cash flow attributable to noncontrolling interest in OpCo (72,278 ) (82,309 ) (86,304 ) (232,612 ) (234,057 ) MLP distributable cash flow $ 16,855 $ 21,188 $ 20,452 $ 56,380 $ 54,429

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA TO NET INCOME, INCOME FROM OPERATIONS AND NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited) Three Months

Ended June 30, Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands of dollars) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 112,758 $ 117,157 $ 121,482 $ 340,876 $ 335,154 Changes in operating assets and liabilities and other (32,381 ) (25,309 ) (39,003 ) (74,881 ) (94,169 ) Net Income 80,377 91,848 82,479 265,995 240,985 Less: Other income, net 123 17 565 725 2,533 Interest expense (3,431 ) (2,320 ) (4,411 ) (9,701 ) (15,436 ) Income tax benefit (provision) (206 ) 15 (72 ) (408 ) (509 ) Income from operations 83,891 94,136 86,397 275,379 254,397 Add: Depreciation and amortization 25,813 25,923 26,681 77,767 80,382 Other income, net 123 17 565 725 2,533 EBITDA $ 109,827 $ 120,076 $ 113,643 $ 353,871 $ 337,312

