Zebra Technologies Announces Third-Quarter 2020 Results

“In the third quarter our teams executed well in an environment that has disproportionately impacted our smaller customers and certain end-markets. We are pleased to deliver sales, EBITDA margin, and earnings per share results that exceeded our outlook, as many enterprise customers prioritized their spending on our solutions. I am proud of our employees’ resiliency and focus on serving our customers’ critical needs in these challenging times,” said Anders Gustafsson, Chief Executive Officer of Zebra Technologies. “Demand from our large strategic customers continues to be at record levels driven by accelerated trends to digitize and automate workflows as a result of the pandemic, while demand through the channel is recovering from the peak global macro pressure that we saw in the second quarter. Our strong order backlog, sales momentum, and encouraging pipeline of business gives us confidence in a strong finish to the year.”

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 26, 2020.

$ in millions, except per share amounts 3Q20 3Q19 Change Select reported measures: Net sales $ 1,132 $ 1,130 0.2 % Gross profit 493 535 (7.9 %) Gross margin 43.6 % 47.3 % (370) bps Net income 116 136 (14.7 %) Net income margin 10.2 % 12.0 % (180) bps Net income per diluted share $ 2.16 $ 2.50 (13.6 %) Select Non-GAAP measures: Adjusted net sales $ 1,134 $ 1,130 0.4 % Organic net sales growth 0.3 % Adjusted gross profit 497 539 (7.8 %) Adjusted gross margin 43.8 % 47.7 % (390) bps Adjusted EBITDA 230 257 (10.5 %) Adjusted EBITDA margin 20.3 % 22.7 % (240) bps Non-GAAP net income $ 175 $ 187 (6.4 %) Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 3.27 $ 3.43 (4.7 %)

Net sales were $1,132 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $1,130 million in the third quarter of 2019. Net sales in the Enterprise Visibility & Mobility ("EVM") segment were $788 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared with $757 million in the third quarter of 2019. Asset Intelligence & Tracking ("AIT") segment net sales were $346 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $373 million in the prior year period. Consolidated organic net sales for the third quarter increased 0.3%. Third-quarter year-over-year organic net sales increased by 4.0% in the EVM segment and decreased by 7.1% in the AIT segment.

Third-quarter 2020 gross profit was $493 million compared to $535 million in the comparable prior year period. Gross margin decreased to 43.6% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 47.3% in the prior year period. This decrease was primarily due to unfavorable business mix, especially deal size, and $8 million of premium freight expense; all of which was partially offset by productivity gains within our service and software offerings. Adjusted gross margin was 43.8% in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 47.7% in the prior year period.

Operating expenses decreased in the third quarter of 2020 to $343 million from $350 million in the prior year period primarily due to lower discretionary spending and lower employee compensation costs resulting from temporary salary reductions; partially offset by expenses associated with the company’s product sourcing diversification initiative, as well as the inclusion of costs associated with business acquisitions. Adjusted operating expenses decreased in the third quarter of 2020 to $283 million from $300 million in the prior year period.

Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $116 million, or $2.16 per diluted share, compared to net income of $136 million, or $2.50 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2020 decreased to $175 million, or $3.27 per diluted share, compared to $187 million, or $3.43 per diluted share, for the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 decreased to $230 million, or 20.3% of adjusted net sales, compared to $257 million, or 22.7% of adjusted net sales, for the third quarter of 2019 due to lower gross margin.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 26, 2020, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $39 million and total debt of $1,575 million.

For the first nine months of 2020, the company generated $531 million of operating cash flow and incurred capital expenditures of $49 million, resulting in free cash flow of $482 million.

For the first nine months of 2020, the company made payments of long-term debt of $103 million and received proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt of $389 million, resulting in $286 million of net borrowings, which funded a portion of the Reflexis Systems, Inc. acquisition. The company made cash interest payments of $28 million in the first nine months compared to $49 million in the prior year period. Additionally, the company made $200 million of share repurchases in the first nine months under its existing share repurchase authorization, all during the first quarter.

Outlook

Fourth Quarter 2020

The company expects fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted net sales to increase 3% to 7% from the fourth quarter of 2019 as many of our customers continue to navigate through a challenging macro environment. This expectation includes an approximately 150 basis point additive impact from the Reflexis acquisition and a neutral impact from foreign currency translation.

Adjusted EBITDA margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 is expected to be in the range of 21% to 22%, which includes approximately $9 million of premium freight expense. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are expected to be in the range of $3.70 to $3.90. This assumes an adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 16%.

Full-Year 2020

Based on our fourth-quarter outlook, the company continues to expect adjusted net sales and adjusted EBITDA margin to be lower than last year. Free cash flow is expected to be at least $650 million for the full year 2020, which is higher than full-year 2019.

The company has substantially completed its initiative to diversify the sourcing of its U.S. volumes out of China. In 2020, these actions are expected to result in up to $20 million of one-time pre-tax charges plus up to $10 million of capital expenditures.

The company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure as discussed under the "Forward-Looking Statements" caption below. This would include items that have not yet occurred, are out of the company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, and that would impact diluted net earnings per share. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share data) September 26,

2020 December 31,

2019 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 39 $ 30 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $2 million as of September 26, 2020 and December 31, 2019 535 613 Inventories, net 484 474 Income tax receivable 59 32 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 75 46 Total Current assets 1,192 1,195 Property, plant and equipment, net 265 259 Right-of-use lease assets 113 107 Goodwill 2,998 2,622 Other intangibles, net 427 275 Deferred income taxes 84 127 Other long-term assets 166 126 Total Assets $ 5,245 $ 4,711 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 481 $ 197 Accounts payable 546 552 Accrued liabilities 443 379 Deferred revenue 286 238 Income taxes payable 9 38 Total Current liabilities 1,765 1,404 Long-term debt 1,086 1,080 Long-term lease liabilities 110 100 Long-term deferred revenue 248 221 Other long-term liabilities 105 67 Total Liabilities 3,314 2,872 Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued — — Class A common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 150,000,000 shares; issued 72,151,857 shares 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 372 339 Treasury stock at cost, 18,853,395 and 18,148,925 shares as of September 26, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (917 ) (689 ) Retained earnings 2,537 2,232 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (62 ) (44 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 1,931 1,839 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 5,245 $ 4,711

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 Net sales: Tangible products $ 972 $ 981 $ 2,684 $ 2,868 Services and software 160 149 456 425 Total Net sales 1,132 1,130 3,140 3,293 Cost of sales: Tangible products 543 497 1,480 1,456 Services and software 96 98 275 281 Total Cost of sales 639 595 1,755 1,737 Gross profit 493 535 1,385 1,556 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 119 124 350 373 Research and development 113 110 316 329 General and administrative 71 78 219 244 Amortization of intangible assets 20 26 52 84 Acquisition and integration costs 19 12 21 20 Exit and restructuring costs 1 — 7 2 Total Operating expenses 343 350 965 1,052 Operating income 150 185 420 504 Other expenses: Foreign exchange (loss) gain (3 ) 2 (15 ) (2 ) Interest expense, net (10 ) (28 ) (69 ) (85 ) Other, net 1 — 8 2 Total Other expenses, net (12 ) (26 ) (76 ) (85 ) Income before income tax 138 159 344 419 Income tax expense 22 23 39 44 Net income $ 116 $ 136 $ 305 $ 375 Basic earnings per share $ 2.18 $ 2.52 $ 5.70 $ 6.95 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.16 $ 2.50 $ 5.65 $ 6.87

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 305 $ 375 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 103 139 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 2 6 Share-based compensation 33 36 Deferred income taxes (2 ) — Unrealized loss on forward interest rate swaps 37 28 Other, net (5 ) (4 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 96 (73 ) Inventories, net (7 ) 65 Other assets 3 (20 ) Accounts payable (7 ) (51 ) Accrued liabilities (40 ) (62 ) Deferred revenue 58 43 Income taxes (58 ) (58 ) Other operating activities 13 (4 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 531 420 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (548 ) (255 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (49 ) (44 ) Proceeds from sale of long-term investments 6 10 Purchases of long-term investments (32 ) (21 ) Net cash used in investing activities (623 ) (310 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of debt issuance costs and discounts (1 ) (5 ) Payments of long-term debt (103 ) (661 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 389 593 Payments of debt extinguishment costs — (1 ) Payments for repurchases of common stock (200 ) (20 ) Net payments related to share-based compensation plans (28 ) (36 ) Change in unremitted cash collections from servicing factored receivables 73 8 Other financing activities 1 2 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 131 (120 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash (1 ) (1 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash 38 (11 ) Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period 30 44 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period $ 68 $ 33 Less restricted cash, included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets (29 ) — Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 39 $ 33 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Income taxes paid $ 100 $ 102 Interest paid $ 28 $ 49

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 26, 2020 AIT EVM Consolidated Reported GAAP Consolidated Net sales growth (7.2 ) % 4.1 % 0.2 % Adjustments: Impact of foreign currency translation (1) 0.1 % 0.6 % 0.4 % Impact of acquisitions (2) — % (0.7 ) % (0.3 ) % Organic Net sales growth (7.1 ) % 4.0 % 0.3 % Nine Months Ended September 26, 2020 AIT EVM Consolidated Reported GAAP Consolidated Net sales growth (9.8 ) % (2.0 ) % (4.6 ) % Adjustments: Impact of foreign currency translation (1) 0.6 % 1.1 % 0.9 % Impact of acquisitions (2) (0.6 ) % (0.5 ) % (0.5 ) % Organic Net sales growth (9.8 ) % (1.4 ) % (4.2 ) %

(1) Operating results reported in U.S. Dollars are affected by foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Foreign currency translation impact represents the difference in results that are attributable to fluctuations in the currency exchange rates used to convert the results for businesses where the functional currency is not the U.S. Dollar. This impact is calculated by translating the current period results at the currency exchange rates used in the comparable prior year period, inclusive of the Company’s foreign currency hedging program. (2) For purposes of computing Organic Net sales, amounts directly attributable to the Temptime acquisition (included in our consolidated results beginning February 21, 2019), Profitect acquisition (included in our consolidated results beginning May 31, 2019), Cortexica acquisition (included in our consolidated results beginning November 5, 2019), and Reflexis acquisition (included in our consolidated results beginning September 1, 2020) are excluded for twelve months following the respective acquisition dates.

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 AIT EVM Consolidated AIT EVM Consolidated GAAP Reported Net sales (1) $ 346 $ 788 $ 1,132 $ 373 $ 757 $ 1,130 Reported Gross profit (1) 162 334 493 187 351 535 Gross Margin 46.8 % 42.4 % 43.6 % 50.1 % 46.4 % 47.3 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Net sales $ 346 $ 788 $ 1,134 $ 373 $ 757 $ 1,130 Adjusted Gross profit (2) 162 335 497 187 352 539 Adjusted Gross Margin 46.8 % 42.5 % 43.8 % 50.1 % 46.5 % 47.7 % Nine Months Ended September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 AIT EVM Consolidated AIT EVM Consolidated GAAP Reported Net sales (1) $ 992 $ 2,150 $ 3,140 $ 1,100 $ 2,193 $ 3,293 Reported Gross profit (1) 466 925 1,385 553 1,009 1,556 Gross Margin 47.0 % 43.0 % 44.1 % 50.3 % 46.0 % 47.3 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Net sales $ 992 $ 2,150 $ 3,142 $ 1,100 $ 2,193 $ 3,293 Adjusted Gross profit (2) 467 927 1,394 554 1,011 1,565 Adjusted Gross Margin 47.1 % 43.1 % 44.4 % 50.4 % 46.1 % 47.5 %

(1) Consolidated results include corporate eliminations related to business acquisitions that are not reported in segment results. (2) Adjusted Gross profit excludes purchase accounting adjustments and share-based compensation expense.

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (In millions, except share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 Net income $ 116 $ 136 $ 305 $ 375 Adjustments to Net sales(1) Purchase accounting adjustments 2 — 2 — Total adjustments to Net sales 2 — 2 — Adjustments to Cost of sales(1) Purchase accounting adjustments — 3 — 6 Share-based compensation 1 1 3 3 Product sourcing diversification initiative 1 — 4 — Total adjustments to Cost of sales 2 4 7 9 Adjustments to Operating expenses(1) Amortization of intangible assets 20 26 52 84 Acquisition and integration costs 19 12 21 20 Share-based compensation 14 11 35 40 Exit and restructuring costs 1 — 7 2 Product sourcing diversification initiative 6 1 11 1 Total adjustments to Operating expenses 60 50 126 147 Adjustments to Other expenses, net(1) Debt extinguishment costs — 3 — 3 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 1 4 2 6 Investment gain (1 ) — (8 ) (3 ) Foreign exchange loss (gain) 3 (2 ) 15 2 Forward interest rate swaps loss 4 4 46 27 Total adjustments to Other expenses, net 7 9 55 35 Income tax effect of adjustments(2) Reported income tax expense 22 23 39 44 Adjusted income tax (34 ) (35 ) (84 ) (98 ) Total adjustments to income tax (12 ) (12 ) (45 ) (54 ) Total adjustments 59 51 145 137 Non-GAAP Net income $ 175 $ 187 $ 450 $ 512 GAAP earnings per share Basic $ 2.18 $ 2.52 $ 5.70 $ 6.95 Diluted $ 2.16 $ 2.50 $ 5.65 $ 6.87 Non-GAAP earnings per share Basic $ 3.29 $ 3.47 $ 8.42 $ 9.49 Diluted $ 3.27 $ 3.43 $ 8.34 $ 9.38 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 53,300,036 54,085,500 53,460,891 53,999,044 Diluted weighted average and equivalent shares outstanding 53,716,306 54,637,823 53,947,786 54,610,091

(1) Presented on a pre-tax basis. (2) Represents adjustments to the GAAP income tax expense commensurate with pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments (including the resulting impacts to U.S. BEAT/GILTI provisions) and to exclude the impacts of certain discrete income tax items.

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION TO EBITDA (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 Net income $ 116 $ 136 $ 305 $ 375 Add back: Depreciation (excluding exit and restructuring costs) 16 18 51 55 Amortization of intangible assets 20 26 52 84 Total Other expenses, net 12 26 76 85 Income tax expense 22 23 39 44 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 186 229 523 643 Adjustments to Net sales Purchase accounting adjustments 2 — 2 — Total adjustments to Net sales 2 — 2 — Adjustments to Cost of sales Purchase accounting adjustments — 3 — 6 Share-based compensation 1 1 3 3 Product sourcing diversification initiative 1 — 4 — Total adjustments to Cost of sales 2 4 7 9 Adjustments to Operating expenses Acquisition and integration costs 19 12 21 20 Share-based compensation 14 11 35 40 Exit and restructuring costs 1 — 7 2 Product sourcing diversification initiative 6 1 11 1 Total adjustments to Operating expenses 40 24 74 63 Total adjustments to EBITDA 44 28 83 72 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 230 $ 257 $ 606 $ 715 Adjusted EBITDA % of Adjusted Net Sales 20.3 % 22.7 % 19.3 % 21.7 % FREE CASH FLOW Nine Months Ended September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 531 $ 420 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (49 ) (44 ) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)(1) $ 482 $ 376

(1) Free cash flow is defined as Net cash provided by operating activities in a period minus purchases of property, plant and equipment (capital expenditures) made in that period. This measure does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures as the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other contractual obligations or payments for future business acquisitions. Therefore, we believe it is important to view free cash flow as a measure that provides supplemental information to our entire statements of cash flows.

