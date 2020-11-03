 

Gannett Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.11.2020, 12:30  |  30   |   |   

Gannett Co., Inc. ("Gannett", "we", "us", "our", or "the Company") (NYSE:GCI) today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“Our third quarter results showed a significant and rapid rebound from the second quarter impact of the COVID pandemic and economic shut down,” said Michael Reed, Gannett Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our same store revenue trend, though down 19.6% year over year, improved meaningfully over our second quarter trend of down 28.0% year over year. Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $88 million, up from $78 million in the second quarter. These results are particularly encouraging given the seasonal drag that we usually experience in the third quarter. We also reached a major milestone in our digital subscription growth, surpassing 1 million digital subscriptions during the quarter, thanks to continued strong growth of more than 31% year over year. As we continue to focus on transitioning to a subscription-led business model, we expect to leverage this important milestone to accelerate growth in 2021 and beyond.”

"We are also pleased to announce substantial progress on debt repayment and a strong liquidity position. Since the beginning of the fourth quarter, we have sold approximately $100 million of non-core assets and real estate. We'll apply the net proceeds of these sales to reduce our total debt outstanding to $1.633 billion. We are targeting another $100 million of debt repayment by early next year and remain focused on refinancing our credit agreement during the first half of 2021. In the meantime, our effective cost management and synergy implementation continue to bolster our liquidity; we ended the quarter with $189 million in cash on the balance sheet."

Financial Highlights

in thousands

 

Third quarter 2020

GAAP operating revenue

 

$814,539

GAAP net loss attributable to Gannett

 

(31,260)

Adjusted EBITDA(1) (non-GAAP)

 

87,980

Net cash flow provided by operating activities (GAAP basis)

 

49,640

Free cash flow(1) (non-GAAP)

 

42,853

(1) Refer to “Use of Non-GAAP Information” below for the Company’s definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, and reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures.

Third Quarter 2020 Consolidated Results

Note: During the comparable period in 2019 until November 19, 2019, our corporate name was New Media Investment Group Inc. ("New Media"), and Gannett Co., Inc. (“Legacy Gannett”) was a separate publicly traded company. On November 19, 2019, we completed the acquisition of Legacy Gannett and changed our name to Gannett Co., Inc.

  • Third quarter revenues of $814.5 million rose 116.3% as compared to the prior year, reflecting the acquisition of Legacy Gannett.
    • Same store pro forma revenues (as defined and reconciled below) decreased 19.6%, due to unfavorable impacts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and general trends adversely impacting the publishing industry.
  • Digital advertising and marketing services revenues were $197.2 million in the third quarter, or 24.2% of total revenues.
  • Over $218 million in annualized synergy measures were implemented by the end of the third quarter, with approximately $54.5 million in savings recognized in the quarter.
  • On a pro forma basis, operating expenses included in Adjusted EBITDA decreased 19.3% to the prior year quarter due to the implementations of synergies, normal course cost reductions, and temporary expense actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • GAAP net loss attributable to Gannett of $31.3 million in the third quarter reflects $61.4 million of depreciation and amortization.
  • Adjusted EBITDA totaled $88.0 million. Margins in the quarter were 10.8%, despite the pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

  • As of the end of the third quarter, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $189.0 million.
  • During the quarter, the Company repaid $8.6 million in principal under its credit facility.
    • Total debt outstanding at the end of the third quarter was $1.732 billion.
    • Net debt outstanding at the end of the third quarter was $1.543 billion.
  • Capital expenditures were $6.8 million, reflecting investments related to digital product development, real estate projects and ongoing facility consolidations. We expect capital expenditures to be between $9 - $10 million in the fourth quarter.
  • Cash flow provided by operations in the third quarter of 2020 was $49.6 million compared to cash flow provided of $40.9 million for the prior year quarter primarily driven by increases in working capital partially offset by interest paid and integration costs related to the acquisition of Legacy Gannett.
  • Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company closed on the sales of:
    • Approximately $95 million of non-core assets including BridgeTower Media, our business publications unit, the Nantucket Inquirer & Mirror, and other non-core assets, and
    • Approximately $5 million of real estate sales.
    • Net proceeds will be used to pay down outstanding debt to $1.633 billion.

COVID-19 Response

  • Maintained our previously stated efforts to strengthen our balance sheet and preserve liquidity, adapt our workplaces, promote the health and safety of our employees, and support our communities through high-quality journalism and the creation of innovative solutions to support small businesses.

Publishing Segment

  • Publishing segment revenues totaled $732.2 million in the third quarter.
  • Circulation revenues totaled $336.2 million in the third quarter.
    • Same store pro forma circulation revenues decreased 13.2% in the third quarter, partially stemming from a reduction in volume of our single copy and home delivery sales, reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses that sell single copies of our publications as well as general industry trends.
  • Print advertising revenues totaled $208.2 million in the third quarter.
    • Same store pro forma print advertising revenues decreased 30.9% compared to the prior year reflecting the negative impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Digital advertising and marketing services revenues were $121.3 million in the third quarter.
    • Same store pro forma digital advertising and marketing services revenues decreased 13.5% versus the prior year period, reflecting the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Commercial printing and other revenues contributed $66.6 million in the third quarter.
  • Paid digital-only subscribers now total approximately 1.029 million, up 31.1% year-over-year on a pro forma basis.
  • Publishing segment Adjusted EBITDA was $108.8 million, representing a margin of 14.9% for the quarter.

Marketing Solutions Segment

  • Marketing Solutions segment revenues were $105.4 million in the third quarter.
    • Same store pro forma Marketing Solutions segment revenues decreased by 17.4% to the prior year, an improvement to the second quarter, which was driven by stronger national and large account sales offset by continued impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic that began in the latter part of the first quarter.
  • Marketing Solutions segment Adjusted EBITDA was $4.2 million, representing a margin of 4.0% for the quarter.

Integration Update

  • Implemented cumulative measures by the end of the third quarter that will result in over $218 million in annualized savings.
    • Realized $54.5 million in savings in the third quarter.
  • Expect to have implemented measures that will result in over $240 million in annualized savings by the end of the fourth quarter.
    • Expect to realize $60 - $65 million in savings during the fourth quarter.
  • Management remains highly confident in its ability to implement measures by the end of 2021 that are expected to result in $300 million in annualized synergies.

Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time. A copy of the earnings release will be posted to the Investor Relations section of Gannett’s website, investors.gannett.com. All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-855-319-1124 (from within the U.S.) or 1-703-563-6359 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference “Gannett Third Quarter Earnings Call” or access code “4297697”. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at investors.gannett.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available approximately two hours following the call’s completion through 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 19, 2020 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (from within the U.S.) or 1-404-537-3406 (from outside of the U.S.); please reference access code “4297697”.

About Gannett

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) is an innovative, digitally focused media and marketing solutions company committed to the communities in our network and helping them build relationships with their local businesses. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Its portfolio includes the USA TODAY, local media organizations in 46 states in the U.S. and Guam, and Newsquest, a wholly owned subsidiary with over 140 local media brands operating in the United Kingdom. Gannett also owns the digital marketing services companies ReachLocal, Inc., UpCurve, Inc., and WordStream, Inc. and runs the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., Gannett Ventures, formerly GateHouse Live. To connect with us, visit www.gannett.com.

Same Store Pro Forma Revenues

Same store pro forma revenues are based on (i) the sum of GAAP revenues for New Media and Legacy Gannett prior to New Media's acquisition of Legacy Gannett and (ii) GAAP revenues for Gannett for the current period, excluding (1) revenues related to 2019 acquisitions from the beginning of 2020 through the first year anniversary of the applicable acquisition date, (2) exited operations, (3) currency impacts, and (4) deferred revenue impacts related to the acquisition of Legacy Gannett.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our ability to execute our operational and integration plans, including our ability to achieve synergies and the related expected savings, the timing of realizing those savings, our ability to achieve $300 million of synergies through measures expected to be implemented by the end of 2021, our expected capital expenditures, our expectations, in terms of both amount and timing, with respect to debt repayment, real estate sales and debt refinancing, future revenue trends and our ability to influence trends. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These and other risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond our control. The Company can give no assurance its expectations will be attained. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from such forward-looking statements, see the risks and other factors detailed from time to time in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Furthermore, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Gannett Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries

In thousands (except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

Table No. 1

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

Assets

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

188,960

 

 

$

156,042

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $23,749 and $19,923

 

288,400

 

 

438,523

 

Inventories

 

33,776

 

 

55,090

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

115,137

 

 

129,460

 

Total current assets

 

626,273

 

 

779,115

 

Property, plant and equipment, at cost net of accumulated depreciation of $377,072 and $277,291

 

704,931

 

 

815,807

 

Operating lease assets

 

295,775

 

 

309,112

 

Goodwill

 

560,215

 

 

914,331

 

Intangible assets, net

 

893,721

 

 

1,012,564

 

Deferred income tax assets

 

97,369

 

 

76,297

 

Other assets

 

136,019

 

 

112,876

 

Total assets

 

$

3,314,303

 

 

$

4,020,102

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

$

340,840

 

 

$

453,628

 

Deferred revenue

 

207,597

 

 

218,823

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

15,179

 

 

3,300

 

Other current liabilities

 

46,558

 

 

42,702

 

Total current liabilities

 

610,174

 

 

718,453

 

Long-term debt

 

1,615,984

 

 

1,636,335

 

Convertible debt

 

3,300

 

 

3,300

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

6,256

 

 

9,052

 

Pension and other postretirement benefit obligations

 

198,220

 

 

235,906

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

280,556

 

 

297,662

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

169,536

 

 

136,188

 

Total noncurrent liabilities

 

2,273,852

 

 

2,318,443

 

Total liabilities

 

2,884,026

 

 

3,036,896

 

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

 

4,148

 

 

1,850

 

Commitments and contingent liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

 

Common stock of $0.01 par value per share, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized, 137,478,696 issued and 136,305,720 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020; 129,386,258 issued and 128,991,544 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019

 

1,375

 

 

1,294

 

Treasury stock at cost, 1,172,976 and 394,714 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

 

(4,841

)

 

(2,876

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,100,269

 

 

1,090,694

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(664,263

)

 

(115,958

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

(6,411

)

 

8,202

 

Total equity

 

426,129

 

 

981,356

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

3,314,303

 

 

$

4,020,102

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Gannett Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited, in thousands (except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

Table No. 2

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

Fiscal year ended

 

September 30,
2020

 

September 29,
2019

Operating revenues:

 

 

 

 

Advertising and marketing services

 

$

405,227

 

 

$

184,078

 

Circulation

 

336,158

 

 

146,254

 

Other

 

73,154

 

 

46,317

 

Total operating revenues

 

814,539

 

 

376,649

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

Operating costs

 

492,342

 

 

218,369

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

241,652

 

 

119,821

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

61,355

 

 

24,482

 

Integration and reorganization costs

 

13,417

 

 

3,136

 

Acquisition costs

 

1,913

 

 

12,181

 

Asset impairments

 

1,585

 

 

 

Loss on sale or disposal of assets

 

795

 

 

602

 

Total operating expenses

 

813,059

 

 

378,591

 

Operating income (loss)

 

1,480

 

 

(1,942

)

Non-operating (income) expenses:

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

58,063

 

 

10,030

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

476

 

 

 

Non-operating pension income

 

(18,334

)

 

(208

)

Gain on sale of investments

 

(7,800

)

 

 

Other income, net

 

(2,575

)

 

(22

)

Non-operating expenses

 

29,830

 

 

9,800

 

Net loss before income taxes

 

(28,350

)

 

(11,742

)

Income tax expense

 

3,098

 

 

7,226

 

Net loss

 

$

(31,448

)

 

$

(18,968

)

Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

 

(188

)

 

(505

)

Net loss attributable to Gannett

 

$

(31,260

)

 

$

(18,463

)

Loss per share attributable to Gannett - basic

 

$

(0.24

)

 

$

(0.31

)

Loss per share attributable to Gannett - diluted

 

$

(0.24

)

 

$

(0.31

)

Dividends declared per share

 

$

0.00

 

 

$

0.38

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Gannett Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited, in thousands

 

 

 

 

 

Table No. 3

 

Nine months ended

 

 

September 30,
2020

 

September 29,
2019

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(549,885

)

 

$

(25,708

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to operating cash flows:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

205,706

 

 

68,733

 

Equity-based compensation expense

 

22,812

 

 

2,534

 

Non-cash interest expense

 

17,813

 

 

1,034

 

Loss on sale or disposal of assets

 

1,540

 

 

3,339

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

1,650

 

 

 

Goodwill and intangible impairments

 

393,446

 

 

 

Asset impairments

 

8,444

 

 

2,469

 

Pension and other postretirement benefit obligations, net of contributions

 

(77,274

)

 

(1,116

)

Change in other assets and liabilities, net

 

50,028

 

 

47,245

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

74,280

 

 

98,530

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

(49,666

)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

 

(28,944

)

 

(7,281

)

Proceeds from sale of real estate and other assets

 

26,186

 

 

10,314

 

Insurance proceeds received for damage to property

 

1,643

 

 

 

Change in other investing activities

 

(864

)

 

 

Net cash used for investing activities

 

(1,979

)

 

(46,633

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Repayments under term loans

 

(27,619

)

 

(11,296

)

Borrowings under revolving credit facility

 

 

 

136,400

 

Repayments under revolving credit facility

 

 

 

(128,400

)

Deferred payments for acquisitions

 

(7,544

)

 

 

Payments for employee taxes withheld from stock awards

 

(1,960

)

 

(716

)

Issuance of common stock

 

4

 

 

 

Payment of dividends

 

 

 

(68,886

)

Changes in other financing activities

 

(352

)

 

 

Net cash used for financing activities

 

(37,471

)

 

(72,898

)

Effect of currency exchange rate change on cash

 

439

 

 

 

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

35,269

 

 

(21,001

)

Balance of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

188,664

 

 

52,770

 

Balance of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

 

$

223,933

 

 

$

31,769

 

SEGMENT INFORMATION

Gannett Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited, in thousands

 

 

 

 

 

Table No. 4

 

Three months ended

 

 

September 30,
2020

 

September 29,
2019

Operating revenues:

 

 

 

 

Publishing

 

$

732,226

 

 

$

366,259

 

Marketing Solutions

 

105,443

 

 

26,674

 

Corporate and Other

 

2,732

 

 

970

 

Intersegment eliminations

 

(25,862

)

 

(17,254

)

Total

 

$

814,539

 

 

$

376,649

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

Publishing

 

$

108,752

 

 

$

58,955

 

Marketing Solutions

 

4,177

 

 

(1,697

)

Corporate and Other

 

(24,949

)

 

(12,352

)

Total

 

$

87,980

 

 

$

44,906

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization:

 

 

 

 

Publishing

 

$

52,481

 

 

$

23,840

 

Marketing Solutions

 

6,768

 

 

764

 

Corporate and Other

 

2,106

 

 

(122

)

Total

 

$

61,355

 

 

$

24,482

 

PRO FORMA SAME STORE REVENUES

Gannett Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited, in thousands

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table No. 5

 

Three months ended

 

 

September 30,
2020

 

September 29,
2019

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pro forma total revenue

 

$

814,539

 

 

$

1,012,219

 

 

(19.5

)%

Acquired revenues

 

 

 

 

 

***

Currency impact

 

(2,276

)

 

 

 

***

Exited operations

 

(3

)

 

(649

)

 

(99.5

)%

Deferred revenue adjustment

 

563

 

 

 

 

***

Same store total revenue

 

$

812,823

 

 

$

1,011,570

 

 

(19.6

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pro forma advertising and marketing services revenue

 

$

405,227

 

 

$

529,301

 

 

(23.4

)%

Acquired revenues

 

 

 

 

 

***

Currency impact

 

(1,393

)

 

 

 

***

Exited operations

 

(3

)

 

(364

)

 

(99.2

)%

Deferred revenue adjustment

 

185

 

 

 

 

***

Same store advertising and marketing services revenue

 

$

404,016

 

 

$

528,937

 

 

(23.6

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pro forma circulation revenue

 

$

336,158

 

 

$

386,845

 

 

(13.1

)%

Acquired revenues

 

 

 

 

 

***

Currency impact

 

(731

)

 

 

 

***

Exited operations

 

 

 

(83

)

 

(100.0

)%

Deferred revenue adjustment

 

378

 

 

 

 

***

Same store circulation revenue

 

$

335,805

 

 

$

386,762

 

 

(13.2

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pro forma other revenue

 

$

73,154

 

 

$

96,073

 

 

(23.9

)%

Acquired revenues

 

 

 

 

 

***

Currency impact

 

(152

)

 

 

 

***

Exited operations

 

 

 

(202

)

 

(100.0

)%

Same store other revenue

 

$

73,002

 

 

$

95,871

 

 

(23.9

)%

*** Indicates an absolute value percentage change greater than 100

USE OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION

The Company uses non-GAAP financial performance and liquidity measures to supplement the financial information presented on a GAAP basis. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies, should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures and should be read together with financial information presented on a GAAP basis.

The Company defines its non-GAAP measures as follows:

  • Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial performance measure the Company believes offers a useful view of the overall operation of our business. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett before (1) Income tax expense (benefit), (2) Interest expense, (3) Gains or losses on the early extinguishment of debt, (4) Non-operating items, primarily pension costs, (5) Depreciation and amortization, (6) Integration and reorganization costs, (7) Asst impairments, (8) Goodwill and intangible impairments, (9) Gains or losses on the sale or disposal of assets, (10) equity-based compensation, (11) acquisition costs, (12) Gains of losses on the sale of investments and (12) certain other non-recurring charges. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett.
  • Free cash flow is a non-GAAP liquidity measure that adjusts our reported GAAP results for items we believe are critical to the ongoing success of our business. The Company defines Free cash flow as Net cash provided by operating activities as reported on the statement of cash flows less capital expenditures, which results in a figure representing Free cash flow available for use in operations, additional investments, debt obligations, and returns to shareholders. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is Net cash from operating activities.

Management’s Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to income from operations, net income (loss), cash flow from operating activities, or any other measure of performance or liquidity derived in accordance with GAAP. We believe our non-GAAP measures as we have defined them are helpful in identifying trends in our day-to-day performance because the items excluded have little or no significance on our day-to-day operations. These measures provide an assessment of controllable expenses and afford management the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting current financial goals as well as achieve optimal financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA provides us with a measure of financial performance, independent of items that are beyond the control of management in the short-term such as depreciation and amortization, taxation, non-cash impairments, and interest expense associated with our capital structure. This metric measures our financial performance based on operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely the cost structure or expenses of the organization. Adjusted EBITDA is one of the metrics we use to review the financial performance of our business on a monthly basis.

We use Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of our day-to-day operating performance, which is evidenced by the publishing and delivery of news and other media and excludes certain expenses that may not be indicative of our day-to-day business operating results. We consider the unrealized gain or loss on derivative instruments and the gain or loss on the early extinguishment of debt to be financing related costs associated with interest expense or amortization of financing fees. Accordingly, we exclude financing related costs such as the early extinguishment of debt because they represent the write-off of deferred financing costs, and we believe these non-cash write-offs are similar to interest expense and amortization of financing fees, which by definition are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. Additionally, the non-cash gains or losses on derivative contracts, which are related to interest rate swap agreements to manage interest rate risk, are financing costs associated with interest expense. Such charges are incidental to, but not reflective of, our day-to-day operating performance, and it is appropriate to exclude charges related to financing activities such as the early extinguishment of debt and the unrealized gain or loss on derivative instruments which, depending on the nature of the financing arrangement, would have otherwise been amortized over the period of the related agreement and does not require a current cash settlement. Such charges are incidental to, but not reflective of our day-to-day operating performance of the business that management can impact in the short term.

Limitations of Non-GAAP Measures

Each of our non-GAAP measures has limitations as an analytical tool. They should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures of earnings or cash flows. Material limitations in making the adjustments to our earnings to calculate Adjusted EBITDA and using this non-GAAP financial measure as compared to GAAP net income (loss) include: the cash portion of interest / financing expense, income tax (benefit) provision, and charges related to impairment of long-lived assets, which may significantly affect our financial results.

A reader of our financial statements may find this item important in evaluating our performance, results of operations, and financial position. We use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business.

Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow are not alternatives to net income, income from operations, or cash flows provided by or used in operations as calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Readers of our financial statements should not rely on Adjusted EBITDA or Free cash flow as a substitute for any such GAAP financial measure. We strongly urge readers of our financial statements to review the reconciliation of income (loss) from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation of net cash from operating activities to Free cash flow, along with our consolidated financial statements included elsewhere in this report. We also strongly urge readers of our financial statements to not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. In addition, because Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, the Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow measures as presented in this report may differ from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Gannett Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited, in thousands

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table No. 6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended September 30, 2020

 

 

Publishing

 

Marketing
Solutions

 

Corporate and
Other

 

Consolidated
Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett

 

$

67,726

 

 

$

5,223

 

 

$

(104,209

)

 

$

(31,260

)

Income tax expense

 

 

 

 

 

3,098

 

 

3,098

 

Interest expense

 

17

 

 

 

 

58,046

 

 

58,063

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

476

 

 

476

 

Non-operating pension income

 

(18,262

)

 

 

 

(72

)

 

(18,334

)

Gain on sale of investments

 

 

 

(7,800

)

 

 

 

(7,800

)

Other non-operating items, net

 

(1,855

)

 

(1,189

)

 

469

 

 

(2,575

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

52,481

 

 

6,768

 

 

2,106

 

 

61,355

 

Integration and reorganization costs

 

5,120

 

 

1,237

 

 

7,060

 

 

13,417

 

Acquisition costs

 

 

 

 

 

1,913

 

 

1,913

 

Asst impairments

 

868

 

 

717

 

 

 

 

1,585

 

(Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets

 

1,731

 

 

(964

)

 

28

 

 

795

 

Equity-based compensation

 

 

 

 

 

3,844

 

 

3,844

 

Other items

 

926

 

 

185

 

 

2,292

 

 

3,403

 

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP basis)

 

$

108,752

 

 

$

4,177

 

 

$

(24,949

)

 

$

87,980

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended September 29, 2019

 

 

Publishing

 

Marketing
Solutions

 

Corporate and
Other

 

Consolidated
Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Gannett

 

$

31,362

 

 

$

(3,352

)

 

$

(46,473

)

 

$

(18,463

)

Income tax expense

 

 

 

 

 

7,226

 

 

7,226

 

Interest expense

 

21

 

 

 

 

10,009

 

 

10,030

 

Non-operating pension income

 

(208

)

 

 

 

 

 

(208

)

Other non-operating items, net

 

(74

)

 

 

 

52

 

 

(22

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

23,840

 

 

764

 

 

(122

)

 

24,482

 

Integration and reorganization costs

 

2,608

 

 

501

 

 

27

 

 

3,136

 

Acquisition costs

 

 

 

 

 

12,181

 

 

12,181

 

Loss on sale or disposal of assets

 

568

 

 

 

 

34

 

 

602

 

Equity-based compensation

 

 

 

 

 

691

 

 

691

 

Other items

 

838

 

 

390

 

 

4,023

 

 

5,251

 

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP basis)

 

$

58,955

 

 

$

(1,697

)

 

$

(12,352

)

 

$

44,906

 

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

FREE CASH FLOW

Gannett Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited, in thousands

 

 

 

Table No. 7

 

 

 

 

Three months
ended September 30,
2020

 

 

 

Net cash flow provided by operating activities (GAAP basis)

 

$

49,640

 

Capital expenditures

 

(6,787

)

Free cash flow (non-GAAP basis)(1)

 

$

42,853

 

(1) Free cash flow for the third quarter was negatively impacted by $26.8 million of integration and reorganization costs.

 

Gannett Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gannett Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results Gannett Co., Inc. ("Gannett", "we", "us", "our", or "the Company") (NYSE:GCI) today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. “Our third quarter results showed a significant and rapid rebound from the second …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual) – Friday, ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EC2 P4d Instances with EC2 UltraClusters Capability
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2020
Medical Customers Across the Globe Adopt Stratasys J750 Digital Anatomy 3D Printer
Eutelsat Successfully Launches Sat.tv, Its Enhanced Electronic Program Guide for Free-to-air ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Pampers Donates More Than 200,000 Preemie Diapers to Canadian Families for Prematurity Awareness ...
Nutrien Delivers Improved Operating Results as Ag Fundamentals Continue to Strengthen
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
Gannett Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Results