Affimed to Report 3rd Quarter 2020 Financial Results & Corporate Update November 10, 2020

Heidelberg, Germany, November 3, 2020 – Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, announced today that it will release third quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 and host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss financial results and corporate developments.

The conference call will be available via phone and webcast. To access the call, please dial +1-646-741-3167 for U.S. callers, or +44 (0) 2071 928338 for international callers, and reference conference ID 9847055 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.