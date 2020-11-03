 

Affimed to Report 3rd Quarter 2020 Financial Results & Corporate Update November 10, 2020

Heidelberg, Germany, November 3, 2020 – Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, announced today that it will release third quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 and host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss financial results and corporate developments.

The conference call will be available via phone and webcast. To access the call, please dial +1-646-741-3167 for U.S. callers, or +44 (0) 2071 928338 for international callers, and reference conference ID 9847055 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

To access the live audio webcast of the conference call please visit the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://www.affimed.com/investors/webcasts_cp/. A replay of the call will be archived on the Affimed website for 30 days after the call.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer. Affimed’s fit-for-purpose ROCK platform allows innate cell engagers to be designed for specific patient populations. The company is developing single and combination therapies to treat hematologic and solid tumors. The company is currently enrolling patients into a registration-directed study of AFM13 for CD30-positive relapsed/refractory peripheral T cell lymphoma and into a Phase 1/2a dose escalation/expansion study of AFM24 for the treatment of advanced EGFR-expressing solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.affimed.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Alex Fudukidis
Head of Investor Relations
E-Mail: a.fudukidis@affimed.com
Tel: +1 (917) 436-8102

 


