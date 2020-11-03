 

InspireMD, Inc. Appoints Andrea Tommasoli Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing and Reports Inducement Grants Under NYSE American Company Guide §711(a)

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE American: NSPR) (“Company”), the developer of the CGuard Embolic Prevention System (EPS) for the prevention of stroke caused by carotid artery disease (CAD), today announces the appointment of Andrea Tommasoli as senior vice president of global sales and marketing.

Mr. Tommasoli has more than 20 years of experience in commercializing innovative medical technology solutions that improve and advance standards of care. He has served in commercial leadership positions at Integra Life Sciences and St. Jude Medical-Abbott. Most recently in his role as senior director of indirect markets at Integra, he led the commercial expansion and integration of Codman’s acquired portfolio in all OUS. indirect countries. He received his B.A. in nuclear engineering from Bologna University, Italy and his M.B.A. from HEC Paris, France.

“Andrea’s commercial leadership fills the important role of overseeing the entirety of our sales and marketing efforts throughout our served markets and provides the essential leadership needed to elevate our overall Go To Market strategy,” commented Marvin Slosman, CEO of InspireMD. “Andrea’s experience in building commercial teams comprised of direct and indirect channels across international markets brings a unique and valuable capability to our business along with a pedigree of senior leadership capabilities, important to our growth.”

“InspireMD’s CGuard EPS and Micronet technology represent an innovative platform that provides practitioners with clinically meaningful results, which should advance across the globe as the new standard of care in carotid artery disease management and stroke prevention. I’m looking forward to joining the InspireMD organization at a pivotal time, where our results can be fully realized in next levels of value creation and growth,” added Mr. Tommasoli.

InspireMD also announces that the Company has granted Andrea Tommasoli, 271,534 shares of restricted stock and options to purchase 90,511 shares of the Company’s common stock as inducement awards outside the Company’s 2013 Long-Term Incentive Plan. The grant was approved by the Compensation Committee and was made as an inducement material to the employee entering into employment. The grant was made in reliance on the employment inducement exception to shareholder approval provided under the NYSE American Company Guide, Section 711(a), which requires public announcement of inducement awards.

