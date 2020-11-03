Global Automaker Modernizes Customer Engagement with eGain

The automaker wanted to make it effortless for customers and dealers to get service through all digital channels, starting with SMS. eGain’s rich customer service functionality, powered by AI and Knowledge, and a hub approach to unified messaging, proved compelling. In addition, the client valued eGain’s omnichannel customer engagement platform, which offered connectors to Cisco WebEx CCE and Microsoft Dynamics 365. Using the eGain Messaging Hub, contact center agents will handle wide-ranging queries on car models, car operation and maintenance, warranty, financing programs, inventory, and promotions across multiple markets.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN ), the leading cloud platform for customer engagement automation, today announced that a global automaker has selected eGain for unified customer messaging and engagement automation.

The carmaker also plans to modernize its IVR experience using eGain. Customers calling from a smartphone can be served instantly via SMS-based chatbot assistance and also offered escalation to live chat.

“The auto industry is racing to design easier experiences,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “We are proud to help this storied company offer digital-first customer experiences at speed and scale.”

