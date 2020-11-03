Urw se - Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020 Held in Closed Session and Live Webcast

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE informs its shareholders that, in the context of the measures of containment, prohibition of gatherings and closure of establishments open to public imposed by Decree no. 2020-1310 of October 29, 2020 to address the COVID-19 epidemic in the context of health emergency, the Company’s Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020 will exceptionally be held at the Company’s head office located at 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer, 75016 Paris, in closed session, without shareholders being able to attend physically.

This decision is taken in accordance with Ordinance no. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, adapting the rules for meeting and deliberation of shareholders’ meetings due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

LIVE WEBCAST ON THE COMPANY'S WEBSITE

The General Meeting will be webcasted live on the Company’s website on November 10, 2020, starting as from 9:00 am (Paris time) in the section dedicated to the General Meeting ( https://www.urw.com/en/investors/general-meetings ). The webcast will then remain available in free access on the Company's website.

VOTING MODALITIES

Shareholders are invited to vote or give proxy to the Chairman of the General Meeting or to any other person, remotely, prior to the General Meeting:

by Internet via the VOTACCESS secure voting platform 1 , available via Planetshares (https://planetshares.bnpparibas.com) or via the website of their custodian. The secure platform will be open until November 9, 2020, at 3:00 pm (Paris time); or

by post using the voting form available on the Company's website ( https://www.urw.com/en/investors/general-meetings ) to be sent to BNP Paribas Securities Services - CTO Assemblées – Grands Moulins de Pantin – 93761 Pantin Cedex – France. The forms must be received no later than November 7, 2020 (along with the share ownership certificate for holders of bearer shares).

As the General Meeting will be held without the presence of its shareholders, no admission card will be issued to shareholders. Admission cards already issued are no longer valid. In accordance with the provisions of Decree no. 2020-418 of April 10, 2020, shareholders who have already requested an admission card to attend the General Meeting are entitled to choose another voting option at the General Meeting by returning a voting form to the following email address: paris.bp2s.gis.assemblees@bnpparibas.com, no later than November 7, 2020.