 

Urw se - Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020 Held in Closed Session and Live Webcast

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.11.2020, 12:43  |  54   |   |   

Paris, Amsterdam, November 3, 2020

Press release

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF NOVEMBER 10, 2020 HELD IN CLOSED SESSION AND LIVE WEBCAST

SHAREHOLDERS ARE INVITED TO VOTE REMOTELY

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE informs its shareholders that, in the context of the measures of containment, prohibition of gatherings and closure of establishments open to public imposed by Decree no. 2020-1310 of October 29, 2020 to address the COVID-19 epidemic in the context of health emergency, the Company’s Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020 will exceptionally be held at the Company’s head office located at 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer, 75016 Paris, in closed session, without shareholders being able to attend physically.

This decision is taken in accordance with Ordinance no. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, adapting the rules for meeting and deliberation of shareholders’ meetings due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

LIVE WEBCAST ON THE COMPANY'S WEBSITE

The General Meeting will be webcasted live on the Company’s website on November 10, 2020, starting as from 9:00 am (Paris time) in the section dedicated to the General Meeting (https://www.urw.com/en/investors/general-meetings). The webcast will then remain available in free access on the Company's website.

VOTING MODALITIES

Shareholders are invited to vote or give proxy to the Chairman of the General Meeting or to any other person, remotely, prior to the General Meeting:

  • by Internet via the VOTACCESS secure voting platform1, available via Planetshares (https://planetshares.bnpparibas.com) or via the website of their custodian. The secure platform will be open until November 9, 2020, at 3:00 pm (Paris time); or
  • by post using the voting form available on the Company’s website (https://www.urw.com/en/investors/general-meetings) to be sent to BNP Paribas Securities Services - CTO Assemblées – Grands Moulins de Pantin – 93761 Pantin Cedex – France. The forms must be received no later than November 7, 2020 (along with the share ownership certificate for holders of bearer shares).

As the General Meeting will be held without the presence of its shareholders, no admission card will be issued to shareholders. Admission cards already issued are no longer valid. In accordance with the provisions of Decree no. 2020-418 of April 10, 2020, shareholders who have already requested an admission card to attend the General Meeting are entitled to choose another voting option at the General Meeting by returning a voting form to the following email address: paris.bp2s.gis.assemblees@bnpparibas.com, no later than November 7, 2020.

Seite 1 von 4
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Stapled Secs Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Urw se - Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020 Held in Closed Session and Live Webcast Paris, Amsterdam, November 3, 2020 Press release COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF NOVEMBER 10, 2020 HELD IN CLOSED SESSION AND LIVE WEBCAST SHAREHOLDERS ARE INVITED TO VOTE REMOTELY Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE informs its shareholders that, in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
AIM ImmunoTech Announces PLOS ONE’s Publication of New Data Analyses Showing Importance of ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on November 5 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Expands Its "At-the-Market" Equity Program
Dante Labs Launching COVID-19 Testing in Europe Utilizing Fluidigm Pathogen Detection Kit on ...
Resverlogix Reports Filing of New Intellectual Property on Key Renal Protection and Glucose Control ...
GURU Organic Energy Starts Trading on TSX
New Millennium Iron Corp. Mails Circular to Shareholders in Connection with Reorganization and ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Extension of Suspension of Voyages
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:39 Uhr
URW - Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020 Held in Closed Session and Live Webcast
01.11.20
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD REPORTS Q3-2020 EARNINGS
29.10.20
Independent proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”) recommends URW shareholders vote “FOR” the Group’s €3.5 Bn capital increase
27.10.20
Independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis recommends URW shareholders vote “FOR” the Group’s €3.5 Bn capital increase, and “AGAINST” all the consortium’s nominees to the Supervisory Board
26.10.20
Independent proxy advisory firm Proxinvest recommends URW shareholders vote “FOR” the Group’s €3.5 Bn capital increase
20.10.20
Information related to the explanatory documentation for the Combined General Meeting of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE to be held on November 10, 2020
20.10.20
URW - Deferral of conversions between CDIs and stapled shares
19.10.20
The RESET plan is the only credible response to address URW’s challenges and protect the long-term interest of all shareholders
15.10.20
URW Press Release
12.10.20
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield enters into an agreement to sell the SHiFT office building for €620 Mn

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
125
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt UNIBAIL-RODAMCO auf 'Neutral'