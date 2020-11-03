 

Descartes Sets Date to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

WATERLOO, Ontario, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (TSX: DSG) (Nasdaq:DSGX), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, is scheduled to report its third-quarter fiscal 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Members of Descartes' executive management team will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 2. Designated numbers are +1 888 465-5079 for North America and +1 416 216-4169 for international, using Passcode 6017 624#.

The company will simultaneously conduct an audio webcast on the Descartes website at www.descartes.com/descartes/investor-relations. Phone conference dial-in or webcast log-in is required approximately 10 minutes beforehand.

A digital replay of the conference call will be available following the call from 8:00 p.m. ET, and until December 09, 2020, at URL: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=DB47936B-43D3-4A10-8 ... using Passcode 50006485. An archived replay of the webcast will be available at www.descartes.com/descartes/investor-relations.

About Descartes Systems Group           
Descartes (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.  

Descartes Investor Contact         
Laurie McCauley
(519) 746-6114 x202358
investor@descartes.com



