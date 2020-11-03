 

PLx Pharma Inc. to Discuss 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 13, 2020 Conference Call and Provide Business Update

SPARTA, N.J., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) (“PLx” or the “Company”), a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing its clinically-validated and patent-protected PLxGuard delivery system to provide more effective and safer products, VAZALORE 325 mg and VAZALORE 81 mg (referred to together as “VAZALORE”), announced today that the Company will release its 2020 third quarter financial results on Friday, November 13, 2020, before the U.S. financial markets open.

Natasha Giordano, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Rita O’Connor, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results and provide a business update as follows:

Date Friday, November 13, 2020
Time 8:30 a.m. ET
Toll free (U.S.) (866) 394-2901
International
Conference ID 		(616) 548-5567
2219797
Webcast (live and replay) www.plxpharma.com under the ‘Investor Relations’ section.

A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks after the call's completion by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (International). The conference ID for the replay is 2219797. The archived webcast will be available for 30 days via the aforementioned URL.

About VAZALORE

VAZALORE 325 mg is an FDA-approved liquid-filled aspirin capsule that provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy with faster, reliable and more predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, while also reducing the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers, as compared to immediate-release aspirin, common in an acute setting. PLx is focused on collecting the data, including results from a bioequivalence study, required for post-approval manufacturing changes, which will be included in the sNDA filing for VAZALORE 325 mg and to support approval of low dose VAZALORE 81 mg.

About PLx Pharma Inc.
PLx Pharma Inc. is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing its clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard delivery system to provide more effective and safer products. The PLxGuard delivery system works by targeting delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients to various portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. PLx believes this has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market or in development, and to reduce the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers associated with aspirin and ibuprofen, and potentially other drugs.

To learn more about PLx Pharma Inc. and its pipeline, please visit www.plxpharma.com.

Contact
Investor Relations:
Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com


