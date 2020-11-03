 

Concert Pharmaceuticals Initiates THRIVE-AA1 Phase 3 Clinical Trial Evaluating CTP-543 for Alopecia Areata

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) today announced it has initiated THRIVE-AA1, the first Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CTP-543, an oral Janus kinase inhibitor, in adult patients with moderate to severe alopecia areata. The Company expects to report topline results from THRIVE-AA1 in 2022. A second Phase 3 trial, THRIVE-AA2, is expected to begin in the first half of 2021.

“Based on the results from our Phase 2 program, we believe CTP-543 has the potential to offer patients a best-in-class treatment for moderate to severe alopecia areata,” said James V. Cassella, Ph.D., Chief Development Officer, Concert Pharmaceuticals. “We are fully committed to advancing CTP-543 with its Breakthrough Therapy designation in order to make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals impacted by alopecia areata.”

The initiation of THRIVE-AA1 follows an end-of-phase 2 meeting where Concert discussed key aspects of its Phase 3 program and registration strategy with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The end-of-phase 2 meeting with the FDA was held following positive results from a dose-ranging Phase 2 trial of CTP-543 in patients with moderate to severe alopecia areata. Under current timelines, the Company believes that positive results from two Phase 3 trials could serve as the basis for submitting a New Drug Application in early 2023 for CTP-543 for the treatment of moderate to severe alopecia areata in adult patients.

“There are millions of people around the world affected by and living with alopecia areata,” said Andy Bryant, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Alopecia Areata Foundation. “We're encouraged by CTP-543’s potential to be one of the first FDA-approved medicines to treat alopecia areata.”

About the THRIVE-AA1 Study

THRIVE-AA1 (NCT04518995) is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial in adult patients with moderate to severe alopecia areata at sites in the U.S., Canada and Europe evaluating the regrowth of scalp hair after 24 weeks of dosing using the Severity of Alopecia Tool (SALT). Key aspects of THRIVE-AA1 include:

  • Patient characteristics: adults age 18-65 years with ≥ 50% hair loss are eligible for the study;
  • Expected enrollment size: approximately 700 patients;
  • Dosing: 8 mg twice-daily or 12 mg twice-daily of CTP-543 or placebo for 24 weeks; and
  • Primary endpoint: Percent of patients achieving a SALT score ≤ 20 at Week 24.

For more information about the THRIVE-AA1 study, please visit: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04518995.

